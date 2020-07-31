e-paper
Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020: TN 11th result to be declared today

Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020: After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 31, 2020 07:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020
Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020(HT file)
         

Tamil Nadu Plus One Result 2020: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu will declare the plus one or class 11 and class 12 re-sit examination results on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 9:30 am on its official website.

After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the examinations will be able to check their results online at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge2.tn.nic.in.

This year, the Tamil Nadu class 12 results were declared on July 16. A total of 92.3% of students have passed the exam. The girls have outperformed boys in the TN plus two results with a pass percentage of 94.8% while the pass percentage of boys is 89.41%.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 11 and 12 re-sit examination results:

Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads, “TN class 11 exam results 2020” or “TN Class 12 re-sit exam results 2020’

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take its print out.

