Teachers’ day two UP teachers among 46 to get National Award

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 18:22 IST

Barabanki primary school teacher Ashutosh Anand Awasthi, who shot to fame by uploading a video clip of his innovative teaching style ‘Kaun Banega Padhaku’ on Youtube in November last year, is among the 46 teachers from across India selected by the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) for the National Award to Teachers-2018 to be given on September 5 (Teachers’ Day).

Anand and another teacher Manju Rana, principal of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, are the two selected for the award from Uttar Pradesh.

The award carries a certificate of merit, cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal. The award will be given at Vigyan Bhawav in New Delhi.

Taking a cue from the popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC), Anand, assistant at Upper Primary School, Miyanganj, Dariyabad, Barabanki, made learning a fun experience by recording a video clip of his initiative, ‘Kaun Banega Padhaku’.

Donning the role of show’s host Amitabh Bachchan, Anand enacted the game show in the classroom, much to the delight of children. The school had 80 students in 2010 when Anand joined it. “Now there are over 200 students in my school,” claims Anand, who is a recipient of ICT award for teachers. “I had no knowledge of computer and technology till a few years ago,” he said.

A native of a nearby village, Awasthi laid his hands on a computer for the first time with his students when the school got a computer from the education department. “I learnt it to make classroom teaching more interesting and interactive,” he says.

Expressing happiness over her selection for the award, Manju Rana said, “I am humbled on being selected for the award. With the award comes greater responsibility to inspire more teachers and students to foster creativity, environmental sensitivity and value-based practices in their schools and community.”

Rana is a proficient academician with 25 years in the field. “I began my professional journey as a biology teacher and my innovative teaching practices have lead the path towards developing a congenial atmosphere with respect to diversity in classrooms and active participation of 21st century learners for creating a green sustainable environment,” Rana said.

“I have always aimed inculcate a spirit of lifelong learning with use of innovative teaching/learning practices through dedicated reading corners, use of technology, music in education, encouraging dynamism in sports, activating parental participation in school activities and, above all, providing a joyful and energetic atmosphere for students at all levels. It was under my headship that the school achieved huge success by giving 5 national toppers in CBSE examinations for two consecutive years -- 2017 and 2018,” she said.

Last year Sarvesht Mishra (39), principal of a government school in Basti, UP bagged the National Award for teachers.

