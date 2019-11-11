e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Teachers should be respected and paid their due, says West Bengal Governor Dhankhar

The governor’s statement came a day after he met a delegation of the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) and discussed the implementation of the revised UGC pay scale for the faculty among other issues.

education Updated: Nov 11, 2019 09:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(HT file)
         

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that teachers should be treated with respect and paid their due.

The governor, in a statement issued on the eve of the birthday of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, independent India’s first education minister, said, “It is a sad spectacle to see that these days teachers have to take to agitations to get their due.” “Such a worrisome scenario has a detrimental impact on education that is vital for nation-building,” he said.

The Governor said in recognition of the contribution of Abul Kalam Azad in establishing the educational foundation of the country, his birthday on November 11 is celebrated as ‘National Education Day’.

The governor’s statement came a day after he met a delegation of the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) and discussed the implementation of the revised UGC pay scale for the faculty among other issues.

The JUTA members have been agitating for the revised UGC pay scale.

JUTA General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy had on Saturday claimed that Dhankhar told the delegation that it was “totally unjustified” to implement the new pay scale from January 1, 2020, instead of the scheduled date of January 1, 2016.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News