Telangana High Court exam admit card released at hc.ts.nic.in, here’s how to download

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:05 IST

Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service has released the admit card for the exams for various recruitment vacancies at Telangana High Court on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card online at, hc.ts.nic.in. The computer-based examination will be conducted from November 4 to 7, 2019. The online registration process began from July 31 to September 18, 2019.

The official notification states, “It has come to the notice of the High Court that certain candidates have applied by using more than one OTPR ID. Their eligibility and whether they have made any suppression with reference to their eligibility would be considered at the time of finalization of selection. The candidates who have applied for the post of Office Subordinate (Attender) and have also applied for other posts suppressing their eligibility criteria, will be disqualified.”

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Hall ticket download link for examinations in the Subordinate Courts in the State of Telangana’

3.The official notification regarding the hall ticket will appear on the display screen

4.In the notification, click on the link provided to download the admit card

5.A new page will appear on the display screen

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.Admit card will appear on the display screen

8.Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 16:05 IST