TNPSC answer key Combined Engineering Services 2017 released at tnpsc.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Wednesday released the preliminary answer key for Combined Engineering Services Exam 2017.

Updated: Feb 28, 2018 21:36 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Mumbai, India - 21 Feb. 2018: Students appearing HSC exams at Sardar VallabhBhai Patel School,Dahisar in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, February 21, 2018. (Photo by Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times)
TNPSC preliminary answer key for Combined Engineering Services Exam 2017 was released on Wednesday. The examination was held on February 24 in two shifts.

Candidates can check the answer key by visiting the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in and clicking on the link for answer key. Select the subject for which key is required and click. A pdf page containing the question paper with correct answers ticked on it will be displayed.

Agricultural Engineering: Answer Key | Auto Mobile Engineering: Answer Key | Chemical Engineering: Answer Key | Engineering: Answer Key| Electrical Engineering: Answer Key | Mechanical/Production/Manufacturing Engineering: Answer Key | Textile Technology: Answer Key

General studies: Answer key

Candidates can raise objections by sending representations which should reach the Commission’s Office within 7 days. Representations received after March 7, 2018 will not be considered.

The notification for the examination was released on November 17, 2017.

