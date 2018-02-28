TNPSC answer key Combined Engineering Services 2017 released at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC preliminary answer key for Combined Engineering Services Exam 2017 was released on Wednesday. The examination was held on February 24 in two shifts.

Candidates can check the answer key by visiting the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in and clicking on the link for answer key. Select the subject for which key is required and click. A pdf page containing the question paper with correct answers ticked on it will be displayed.

Agricultural Engineering: Answer Key | Auto Mobile Engineering: Answer Key | Chemical Engineering: Answer Key | Engineering: Answer Key| Electrical Engineering: Answer Key | Mechanical/Production/Manufacturing Engineering: Answer Key | Textile Technology: Answer Key

General studies: Answer key

Candidates can raise objections by sending representations which should reach the Commission’s Office within 7 days. Representations received after March 7, 2018 will not be considered.

The notification for the examination was released on November 17, 2017.