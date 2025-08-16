Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025: Correction window opens on August 18 at tnpsc.gov.in

Published on: Aug 16, 2025 07:57 pm IST

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 correction window will open on August 18, 2025. The window will end on August 18, 2025. 

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will open the correction window for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 on August 18, 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do it through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. The correction window will close on August 20, 2025.

During this period, candidates can edit the details in their online application. However, no modification will be allowed after the last date of the Application Correction Window period.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025: How to make corrections

To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the application form will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the corrections.

6. Once done, click on submit.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination will be held on September 28, 2025. The prelims exam will comprise of 200 questions and maximum marks is 300. The exam duration os for 3 hours.

The Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) comprises of two successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Separate Main examination for Group II and Group IIA Services, except for the post of Forester for which selection will be made in three successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination and (iii) Endurance Test.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
