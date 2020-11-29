e-paper
Tripura TRB Recruitment 2020: 4080 vacancies for UGT, TGT and PGT teachers notified, check details

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2020: 4080 vacancies for UGT, TGT and PGT teachers notified, check details

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2020: Interested candidates can check the official recruitment notifications online at trb.tripura.gov.in. The online registration will begin on December 1, and will conclude on December 8, 2020.

education Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 12:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tripura TRB Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2020: Tripura Teachers’ Recruitment Board has released an official notifications for recruitment of Under Graduate Teacher ( for classes 1-5), Graduate Teacher ( for classes 6-8), Graduate Teacher (for classes 9-10), and Post Graduate Teacher (for classes 11-12) on its official website .

Interested candidates can check the official recruitment notifications online at trb.tripura.gov.in. The online registration will begin on December 1, and will conclude on December 8, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4080 vacancies, out of which, 2116 vacancies are for TGT, 1725 for UGT, 175 for TGT Secondary and 64 for PGT.

For TGT and PGT, candidates belonging to the general candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 300, while SC/ST/PH category candidates will pay Rs 200 as registration fee.

For more information, candidates will have to read the official notification for TGT, PGT and UGT.

