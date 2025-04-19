Menu Explore
TS EAMCET hall ticket 2025 for A&P out, how to download Telangana EAPCET hall tickets

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 19, 2025 03:48 PM IST

Candidates can download the TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2025 hall tickets from eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET or EAMCET) hall tickets for the Agriculture and Pharmacy exam.

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2025 for A&P released(Unsplash)
TS EAMCET hall ticket 2025 for A&P released(Unsplash)

Candidates can download the TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2025 hall tickets from eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The direct link is given below.

Also read: TS Inter Results 2025: What were the pass percentages in TSBIE 1st, 2nd year IPE exams last year

Hall tickets for the Engineering exam will be released on April 22.

TS EAMCET hall ticket 2025 download link

How to download TS EAPCET hall ticket 2025?

  1. Open the exam website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in
  2. Click on the hall ticket link for the A&P stream.
  3. Enter your registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth.
  4. Submit. Your hall ticket will be displayed on the next page.
  5. Check and download it.

TSCHE closed registration without late fee for the exam on April 4. The correction window was open from April 6 to 8.

Although hall tickets have been released, candidates have time till April 24 to apply for the exam on the payment of 5,000 as a late fee.

These are the TS EAMCET 2025 application fees, excluding the late fee

Engineering

SC/ST & PH: 500

Others: 900

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P): SC/ST & PH: 500

Others: 900

Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P)

SC/ST & PH: 1000

Others: 1800

TSCHE will conduct the EAPCET for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream on April 29 and 30, and for the Engineering (E) stream, from May 2 to 5. The test will be held in two shifts: from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) will hold TS EAPCET 2025 on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

This examination will be used for admission to professional courses offered in universities and private colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2025-2026.

News / Education / TS EAMCET hall ticket 2025 for A&P out, how to download Telangana EAPCET hall tickets
Saturday, April 19, 2025
