TS EAPCET Hall Ticket 2025 released at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, direct link to download here

TS EAPCET Hall Ticket 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education has released release the hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test, 2025 on Saturday, April 19, 2025. TS EAPCET Hall Ticket 2025 has been released at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates can download via direct link given here.

Candidates appearing in the exam can now download their TS EAPCET hall tickets from the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

To download the hall tickets, candidates will have to enter their Registration Number, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth.

Notably, the Hall Ticket is a mandatory document required for entering the examination centre. Therefore, candidates must carry their admit cards and advised to reach the examination centre well before the exam time. They must also bring an original Photo Identity card along with e-admit card.

Also read: JEE Mains Session 2 Results 2025: Rajasthan has highest number of NTA 100 scorers, here are other states that follow

The CET exam for Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) will be conducted on April 29 and April 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, the hall tickets for the Engineering Exam 2025 will be released on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The Engineering exam will be conducted on May 2, 3, 4, 2025.

Also read: TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025 news: Where, how to download Telangana EAPCET hall tickets when out, check details

TS EAMCET 2025: How to Download Hall Tickets?

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their admit cards.

Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the TS EAMCET hall ticket download link. Enter login details like the registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth, on the next page. Your TS EAMCET admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket for Exam.

The online application for TS EAMCET-2025 began on March 1, 2025 and ended on April 4, 2025 without late fee. Correction in the online application form was allowed from April 6 to April 8, 2025. While the last date to fill an online application form with a late fee of ₹2,500/- was April 18, 2024.

Also read: Uttarakhand UK Board 10th, 12th results 2025 declared, 90.77 % pass Class 10, 83.23 % in Class 12

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.