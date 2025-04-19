Uttarakhand UK Board 10th, 12th results 2025 declared, 90.77 % pass Class 10, 83.23 % in Class 12

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has released the results of UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Students who appeared in the examinations of both classes can check and download their results from the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in as well as uaresults.nic.in. UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2025 live updates Uttarakhand UK Board 10th, 12th results 2025 have been declared, Check details here.

Notably, the UK board Class 10 and 12 results were declared at a press conference conducted by the board officials. Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage, and other important information have also been shared during the press conference.

Also read: UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 on HT Portal: Know steps to check marks online

This year, a total of 90.77 percent students have passed in Class 10. Of these, the pass percentage of boys is 88.20 per cent, and pass percentage of girls is 93.23 per cent.

Likewise, 83.23 per cent students passed in Class 12. Over pass percentage of boys is 80.10 per cent, whereas pass percentage of girls is 86.20 per cent.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education had conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February 21 to March 11, 2025.Over 2 lakh students had appeared in the matric and intermediate examinations conducted at around 1200 examination centres.

Meanwhile, the UK Board Class 10 Results 2025 can also be checked on the Hindustan Times Education page.

UK Board Results 2025: How to download Class 10, 12 results

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check the UK Board Results 2025

Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. On the home page, click on the UK Board Result 2025 link for Class 10 or Class 12 as required. Enter your login credentials and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, students are advised to visit the official website.