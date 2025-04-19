UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Results today at 11 am, where to check

UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will release the UBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Results 2025 on today, April 19, 2025. Students who appeared in the board exams this year will be able to check and download their results from ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The result will be declared at 11 am....Read More

The result will also be hosted on the HT Portal. Students can register to receive an alert on their phones when it is available.

UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Direct link to HT portal

The Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th results will likely be announced at a press conference by board officials, following which the online marksheets will be made available on the website. Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage, and other important information are also expected to be shared during the press conference.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education had conducted both Class 10 and Class 12 exams from February 21 to March 11, 2025.

Over 2 lakh students had appeared in the board exams this year, conducted at around 1200 examination centres.

UK Board Results 2025: How to download 10th, 12th results when released

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check the UK Board Results 2025

Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the UK Board Result 2025 link for Class 10 or Class 12 as required.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check your result displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.

Follow the blog for live updates on Uttarakhand board results 2025, direct link, pass percentage and more.