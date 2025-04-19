UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Results today at 11 am, where to check
UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will release the UBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Results 2025 on today, April 19, 2025. Students who appeared in the board exams this year will be able to check and download their results from ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. The result will be declared at 11 am....Read More
The result will also be hosted on the HT Portal. Students can register to receive an alert on their phones when it is available.
UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Direct link to HT portal
The Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th results will likely be announced at a press conference by board officials, following which the online marksheets will be made available on the website. Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage, and other important information are also expected to be shared during the press conference.
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education had conducted both Class 10 and Class 12 exams from February 21 to March 11, 2025.
Over 2 lakh students had appeared in the board exams this year, conducted at around 1200 examination centres.
UK Board Results 2025: How to download 10th, 12th results when released
Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check the UK Board Results 2025
Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the UK Board Result 2025 link for Class 10 or Class 12 as required.
Enter your login credentials and submit.
Check your result displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for live updates on Uttarakhand board results 2025, direct link, pass percentage and more.
Along with the results, the UK board is expected to release the toppers' list.
The UBSE is expected to hold a press conference to announce the UK board 10th, 12th results. After the press conference, the result link will be activated on the official websites and the HT Portal.
- Go to www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
- Click on the Uttarakhand board.
- Open the Class 10 or Class 12 result page, as required.
- Provide the requested information and submit.
- As soon as the result is available, an alert will be sent to the registered numbers and emails.
- Go to uaresults.nic.in
- On the Class 10 or Class 12 result page, enter your login details
- Submit and check the result.
Hindustan Times will also show the UK board results. Register to get an alert on your phone when the result is available.
When announced, students can check the result on the following official websites-
- ubse.uk.gov.in and
- uaresults.nic.in
Results for both classes 10th and 12th will be declared by UBSE at 11 am today.
The Uttarakhand board will declare the Class 10th and Class 12th board exam results today, April 19.