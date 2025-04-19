UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 on HT Portal: Know steps to check marks online

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education will be releasing the UBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on Saturday, April 19, 2025. Students who appeared in the examinations will be able to check and download their results from the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in as well as uaresults.nic.in. UK Board Class 10, 12 results 2025 live updates UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025 on HT Portal: Know the steps to check marks online on the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal. (HT file)

In case students are unable to view their results on the official website for any technical reason, they can alternatively use the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal to view their results.

To check the UBSE Results 2025 on the HT Portal, students will need to register to receive an alert on their phones when it is available.

UBSE UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Direct link to HT portal

Notably, the UK board Class 10 and 12 results will likely be declared at a press conference conducted by the board officials. Along with the results, other details such as pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise percentage, and other important information have also been shared during the press conference.

This year, more than 2 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 examinations 2025.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education had conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February 21 to March 11, 2025.

UK Board Results 2025: How to check UBSE Class 10, 12 results on HT Portal

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check the UK Board Results 2025 on the HT Portal.

Visit the official website hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams Open the Uttarakhand board page. Click on Uttarakhand Board Class 10th Result or 12th Result as required. On the home page, click on the UK Board Result 2025 link for Class 10 or Class 12 as required. Enter your login credentials and click on submit. Check your results displayed on the screen

