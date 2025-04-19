Uttarakhand board result 2025: UBSE Class 10, 12 results today, websites to check scores

Uttarakhand Board Result 2025: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results today, April 19. The result announcement is scheduled for 11 am. After that, students can check their results on the official websites. UK board 10th, 12th result 2025 live updates. Uttarakhand board result 2025: UBSE Class 10, 12 results today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The UK board results will be available on the HT Portal as well. Students can pre-register for the UBSE results on the HT Portal and get alerts on their phones when the results are available.

Uttarakhand board results on HT Portal

The official websites to check UBSE 10th, 12th result 2025 are- ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. Students will need their board exam roll numbers to check the result.

The UBSE conducted the Uttarakhand board Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations from February 21 to March 11, 2025. This year, over 2 lakh students appeared in the matric and intermediate examinations at around 1,200 examination centres.

Steps to register for the UK board result 2025 on the HT Portal

Open the HT board exam page, hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams

Click on the board’s name (Uttarakhand board)

Enter the requested information and then submit

When the result is available, an alert will be sent to the registered number and email.

The board is expected to hold a press conference to announce the results, in which important information such as the number of students, the pass percentage, and the names of toppers are likely to be revealed.

Following the press conference, the result links will be activated on the websites and the HT Portal.

How to check the UBSE result 2025 on the official website?