UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 date: UBSE to declare Uttarakhand Board results on July 29

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:12 IST

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will announce the class 10 and 12 board exam results on Wednesday, July 29. Neeta Tiwari, secretary of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education on Monday said that the results for both class 10 and class 12 will be declared together on July 29 at 11am.

“The results will be declared in Ramnagar at the headquarters of Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education on July 29 in the presence of state education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar. We were waiting for the situation to normalise before declaring the results, but with increasing cases the result declaration process would have gotten delayed, further affecting higher education of students, which is why the results are being declared together,” said Tiwari.

Tiwari further said that like CBSE, students who could not appear for examinations due to living in various containment zones have been marked on an average basis. She added that students can check results online on the Board’s website, https://ubse.uk.gov.in/.

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams were scheduled for March, but due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease some exams had to be postponed.

The state education department postponed exams for March 23, 24 and 25 for class 12, while exams of all major subjects for class 10 had already been conducted before the lockdown was imposed. The pending exams were later conducted in June.

This year 150, 289 students appeared for class 10, while 121,126 students appeared for class 12 board exams in the state.

Last year, the pass percentage for 10th was 76.43%, while for Class 12 it was 80.13%.