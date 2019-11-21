UP Police constable result 2019 announced for 49,568 vacancies at uppbpb.com, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 09:33 IST

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board, Lucknow has declared the results of UP police constable recruitment on November 20, 2019. The list of shortlisted candidates for document verification and physical standards test - DVPST has been released online. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at uppbpb.com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 49, 568 vacancies to the constable post. The recruitment examination was conducted from January 27 to 28, 2019, at various centres across the country. The Board has also released the cut off for the UP Police Constable along with other instructions.

UP Police constable results:

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link available to download the results

3.List of candidates eligible for DVPST in increasing order of Roll No in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and see for your roll number

5.Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for PET/PST exam. The PET/PST Examination is scheduled to be conducted in the month of December 2019.