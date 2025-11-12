UPSC Daily Affairs Quiz: Asian Games, CNN, Donald Trump, Ricin, Pushkar Dhami, Surendra Koli and more

Daily Quiz 1. One of Delhi’s most recognisable landmarks, built for the 1982 Asian Games, is set for a complete makeover, with the Union Sports Ministry planning to redevelop the complex into a modern, multi-sport ‘Sports City’. Can you name it? UPSC file image

A. Indira Gandhi Arena

B. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

C. Chhatrasal Stadium

D. Siri Fort Sports Complex

2. The Director-General and the head of news of which newsmedia organisation recently quit over the editing of a speech by US President Donald Trump?

A. The New York Times

B. The Washington Post

C. BBC

D. CNN

3. Which country’s K-visa is considered to be the equivalent of the H-1B? A. Germany

B. Canada

C. China

D. Japan

4. What type of cyber attack involves sending fake satellite signals to trick a navigation system into showing the wrong position, speed, or time? (This was the kind of attack reported near Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport recently.)

A. DNS poisoning

B. Beacon-flooding attack

C. Man-in-the-middle attack

D. GPS spoofing

5. Which state is planning to issue the first batch of firearm licences to indigenous people living in “remote and vulnerable” areas by February next year?

A. Chattisgarh

B. Punjab

C. Assam

D. Manipur

6. In the context of employment data, what is LFPR?

A. Labour Force Participation Rate

B. Local Fiscal Performance Report

C. Labour Force Productivity Ratio

D. Labour Force, Productivity, & Remuneration

7. What is the name of the highly toxic protein extracted from castor bean waste, which currently lacks a widely available or specific antidote?

A. Reserpine

B. Curare

C. Strychnine

D. Ricin

8. Pushkar Singh Dhami is the chief minister of which state?

A. Himachal Pradesh

B. Uttarakhand

C. Madhya Pradesh

D. Rajasthan

9. About 99% of the refugee population of Malaysia is made up of which group?

A. Karen Christians from Thailand

B. Rohingyas from Myanmar

C. Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka

D. Uyghur Muslims from China

10. India has championed the inclusion of the principle of CBDR-RC in the Paris Agreement. What does it stand for?

A. Collective Balanced Development Rights and Regional Cooperation

B. Coordinated Biodiversity and Disaster-Relief Response Committee

C. Climate-Based Development Regulations and Resource Conservation D.

D. Common But Differentiated Responsibilities And Respective

Capabilities

Answers The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 2. BBC

3. China

4. GPS spoofing

5. Assam

6. Labour Force Participation Rate

7. Ricin

8. Uttarakhand

9. Rohingyas from Myanmar

10. Common But Differentiated Responsibilities And Respective

Capabilities