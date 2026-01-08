UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Dhurandhar, Vedanta, Trump, UN, Venezuela, Iran, Bangladesh, Jana Nayagan & more

Daily Quiz 1. The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed the inability of which statutory body to clearly identify the causes of air pollution in Delhi-NCR and their relative contribution as a “complete failure of duty”?

A. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

B. National Green Tribunal (NGT)

C. Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)

D. Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)

2. The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday de-recognised which institute, one that has found itself in the middle of a controversy over the admission of 42 Muslim students to the inaugural MBBS batch of 50?

A. Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences & Research Centre

B. Saraswathi Institute of Medical Sciences

C. Varun Arjun Medical College & Rohilkhand Hospital

D. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence

3. The Madras high court has allowed the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp on which hill in Madurai, while pulling up the Tamil Nadu government for invoking an “imaginary ghost” of disturbance to law and order to resist a long-standing Tamil tradition for “its own convenience?

A. Pazhamudircholai

B. Thiruparankundram

C. Palani

D. Kolli

4. The United States ended on Monday its longstanding guidance that all children receive vaccines against flu and three other diseases, a sweeping change that advances one of the long-term goals of Health Secretary ... … Fill up the blanks. A. Alex Azar

B. Tom Price

C. Robert F. Kennedy

D. Xavier Becerra

5. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday became the longest serving chief minister in the state’s history, surpassing the cumulative 2,792-day record of which former CM?

A. Nijalingappa

B. Veerendra Patil

C. Ramakrishna Hegde

D. Devaraj Urs

6. HUID is a six-digit alphanumeric code issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). What does HUID stand for?

A. Hallmark Unique Identification

B. Harmonised Unique Industry Digit

C. Holistic User Identification

D. High-Value Utility Identifier

7. In the last two years, women players from this state—not usually known for its cricketing icons—have consistently earned India call-ups. The most recent entrant is the impressive left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, a member of the 2025 U19 World Cup-winning squad. Last year, Shuchi Upadhyay (also a left-arm spinner) and Kranti Gaud made their India debuts. Which state is being referred to here?

A. Chhattisgarh

B. Rajasthan

C. Jharkhand

D. Madhya Pradesh

8. Following the Special Intensive Revision or SIR, Uttar Pradesh will now have fewer electors than it had in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. This is not the case in any other state or Union Territory where the SIR was conducted, with two exceptions. Which are these?

A. Telangana and Goa

B. Karnataka and Delhi

C. Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar

D. Kerala and Puducherry

9. This AI tool has a “spicy mode” option, launched in July 2025, which allows erotic and sexually explicit content. Integrating this into a mass social platform such as X has backfired. Which tool is being referred to?

A. Grok

B. Claude

C. Gemini

D. ChatGPT

10. The company that owns Zomato and Blinkit is called what?

A. InfoEdge

B. Eternal

C. One97 Communications

D. Flipkart