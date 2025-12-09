UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Donald Trump, IndiGo, Ambedkar, Erling Haaland, Vande Mataram & more

Daily Quiz 1. ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’ is observed on December 6 every year to commemorate which leader’s death anniversary?

A. Dr BR Ambedkar

B. Ram Manohar Lohia

C. Jyotiba Phule

D. Gopal Krishna Gokhale

2. What is the name of the authority — chaired by former US President Donald Trump and operating under a two-year, renewable UN mandate — that is designated to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction?

A. International Reconstruction Steering Committee

B. Board of Peace

C. Council for Regional Stabilisation

D. UN-Mandated Peace Oversight Authority

3. Which Canada-born US architect — celebrated for his daring and whimsical designs, including the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao and the Walt Disney Concert Hall — died recently at the age of 96?

A. Frank Gehry

B. Eberhard Zeidler

C. George Edward Bemi

D. Raymond Moriyama

4. The Director General of which autonomous intergovernmental organisation, established within the UN system in 1957, is Rafael Grossi?

A. UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

B. World Meteorological Organization (WMO)

C. International Maritime Organization (IMO)

D. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

5. Who recently created history at the English Premier League, becoming the fastest to 100 goals, and smashing Alan Shearer’s previous record by 13 matches?

A. Igor Thiago

B. Harry Kane

C. Erling Haaland

D. Mohamed Salah

6. Who recently won his first F1 world championship, becoming the 35th champion in the 75-year Formula 1 history?

A. Oscar Piastri

B. Charles Leclerc

C. George Russell

D. Lando Norris

7. Which non-profit foundation became the first Indian organisation to receive the Ramon Magsaysay Award, receiving it earlier this year?

A. Goonj

B. Educate Girls

C. HelpAge India

D. Pratham

8. Pieter Elbers has been in the line of fire in recent days. He is the head of which organisation?

A. OpenAI

B. Boeing

C. IndiGo

D. Pfizer

9. The Rajasthan government has notified the rules for the Honour of Dead Body Act, 2023, which provides for a two-year jail term for what??

A. Families refusing hospital post-mortem procedures

B. Individuals photographing or livestreaming funeral rites

C. People holding demonstrations with the body of a deceased

D. People transporting a body across district borders without prior approval

10. A battle is brewing over the Alphonso (also called Hapus), India’s largest exported variety of mangoes, between mango-growers in which two states?

A. Karnataka and Maharashtra

B. Maharashtra and Gujarat

C. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

D. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh