UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: The Eleventh Hour, CTBT, Islampur, NDC, China, Britain, Xpeng Aeroht, Singapore

Daily Quiz 1. Which former US Vice President, considered the architect of Iraq war, died recently? Education News

A. Colin Powell

B. Madeline Albright

C. Dick Cheney

D. Henry Kissinger

2. Which author’s latest book is called ‘The Eleventh Hour’?

A. Arundhati Roy

B. Vikram Seth

C. Salman Rushdie

D. Pankaj Mishra

3. The Maharashtra government has renamed Islampur city in Sangli district to what?

A. Nav Bhavanpur

B. Ishwarpur

C. Samyukt Pura

D. Shakti Nagar

4. Which international agreement bans all nuclear explosions, whether for military or civilian purposes?

A. Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)

B. Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START)

C. Partial Test Ban Treaty (PTBT)

D. Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT)

5. In the climate change context, what do NDCs stand for?

A. Nationally Determined Contributions

B. National Development Commitments

C. New Decarbonisation Charter

D. National Disaster Compacts

6. Which is the world's biggest solid-fuel carrier rocket?

A. China’s Long March 5B

B. US’ Falcon Heavy

C. China’s Gravity 1

D. European Space Agency’s Ariane 5

7. Which country is set to introduce a new criminal offence, under the Crime and Policing Bill, banning protests outside the homes of elected officials, judges and local councillors, as part of wider efforts to curb harassment and intimidation in politics?

A. Canada

B. Britain

C. The US

D. Australia

8. Which company’s proposed $1 trillion CEO compensation plan is being opposed by Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, a key investor?

A. OpenAI

B. Meta

C. Tesla

D. Nvidia

9. Which next-generation mode of transportation has Chinese firm Xpeng Aeroht begun trial production of?

A. Supersonic drones

B. Autonomous submarines

C. Hyperloop pods

D. Flying cars

10. Singapore will introduce what punishment for scammers?

A. House arrest

B. Caning

C. Lifetime online ban

D. Public shaming

Answers Dick Cheney 2. Salman Rushdie

3. Ishwarpur

4. Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT)

5. Nationally Determined Contributions

6. China’s Gravity 1

7. Britain

8. Tesla

9. Flying cars

10.Caning