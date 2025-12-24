UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Warner Bros bid, H-1B visa, trade deal & more

Daily Quiz 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Christopher Luxon announced the conclusion of the trade deal – the second finalised by India this month after an agreement with Oman – during a telephone conversation. Luxon is the prime minister of which country?

A. Portugal

B. New Zealand

C. Norway

D. Australia

2. Paramount Skydance has amended its bid for Warner Bros, including by offering a personal financial guarantee by which high-profile technology company founder, as it seeks to beat out a rival bid from Netflix Inc?

A. Google’s Larry Page

B. Tesla’s Elon Musk

C. Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg

D. Oracle’s Larry Ellison

3. China is likely to have loaded more than 100 ICBMs across three silo fields, according to a draft Pentagon report which highlighted Beijing’s growing military ambitions. What are ICBMs?

A. International Conventional Bombardment Missiles

B. Integrated Cyber Battle Modules

C. Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

D. Independent Cruise-Based Missile Systems

4. The earliest radio station in Asia, nearly a decade older than All India Radio (AIR), recently completed 100 years. Name it.

A. Radio Batavia

B. Radio Ceylon

C. Radio Saigon

D. Radio Malaya

5. …’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis directed state universities to stop using H 1B visas while conservative politicians in Washington — including Representatives Beth Van Duyne and Chip Roy — have suggested ending the programme altogether. Fill in the blank.

A. Alabama

B. Texas

C. Florida (Correct)

D. Ohio

6. India’s oldest fold-mountain range stretches for about 700 km from the eastern edge of Gujarat to Delhi, passing through Rajasthan and Haryana. What is being described here?

A. Satpura Range

B. Aravalli Range

C. Vindhya Range

D. Eastern Ghats

7. What was the Bangladeshi port city of Chittagong renamed as in 2018?

A. Chandpur

B. Barisal

C. Cox’s Bazar

D. Chattogram

8. In the winter session of Parliament, 160 speeches –– fully or in part –– were delivered in languages other than Hindi and English in the Lok Sabha. … topped the chart with 50 speeches. Fill in the blank.

A. Tamil

B. Telugu

C. Marathi

D. Bengali

9. Tallinn is the capital of a small North European Baltic country that shares its eastern border with Russia. Which country is this?

A. Belarus

B. Estonia

C. Lativa

D. Lithuania

10. What post does Anil Chauhan currently hold?

A. Chief of Defence Staff

B. Natural Security Advisor

C. Chairman, DRDO

D. Chief of Integrated Defence Intelligence