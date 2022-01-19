Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akhilesh speaks on contesting 1st assembly election; smiles and says this on Aparna Yadav joining BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said if he contests in the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, then he will first take the permission from the people of Azamgarh.
Akhilesh Yadav comments on sister-in-law Aparna Yadav joining the BJP. 
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said if he contests in the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, then he will first take the permission from the people of Azamgarh. "Will contest from whichever seat the party allots will ask the people of Azamgarh," Azamgarh MP Akhilesh Yadav said amid two major developments regarding the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election on Wednesday. "I will have to take the permission of Azamgarh people as they sent me to the Lok Sabha," Akhilesh said without confirming whether he will be contesting the election.

 

“My election should be before Yogi Adityanath. I want to contest before him,” Akhilesh said during the press conference on Wednesday. 

As the BJP and the Samajwadi Party are staring at a tooth and nail fight in the upcoming assembly election, Akhilesh Yadav's sister-in-law Aparna Yadav on Wednesday joined the BJP, inviting criticism from the BJP that Akhilesh can't even manage his family members. On the same day, it was reported that Akhilesh who has never contested in the state assembly election is likely to be in the fray this time.

When Akhilesh was asked about Aparna Yadav's move, with a smile, he said, “First, I will congratulate her. Then I have good wishes for her. It is good that Samajwadi ideology is spreading to BJP as well I hope our ideologies reach there and save the constitution.” 

“Netaji counselled her a lot,” Akhilesh said on Aparna joining the BJP. 

Early on Wednesday, Aparna Yadav joined the BJP in New Delhi and said she has been influenced by PM Modi's principle of Nation First. While this major blow triggered questions about Akhilesh's influence on his family members, it was reported that Akhilesh is likely to contest in the election, which will be his debut in the state assembly election. 

 

 

