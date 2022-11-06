Amid prestige battle, BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi wins Adampur constituency of Haryana

It was a do-or-die battle for BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi in Haryana's Adampur where he managed to win the bypolls held on November 3 by 16,000 votes. The 29-year-old is the grandson of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal.

"It' a victory of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and work of Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar, and of the trust of Adampur in Chaudhary Bhajan Lal family. I thank the people of Adampur they trusted us once again," BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, his father, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Soon after the results were declared, congratulatory messages poured out on social media. "Huge win by 16K margin for @BJP4India candidate Sri Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur , Haryana . Congratulations Team @BJP4Haryana, (sic)" tweeted BJP leader B.L. Santosh.

"BJP continues to win big in by-polls. BJP’s Smt Kusum Devi wins Gopalganj in Bihar against Nitish Kumar-Lalu Prasad ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Shri Aman Giri wins Gol Gorakhnath in UP. Shri Bhavya Bishnoi wins Adampur in Haryana. AAP loses deposit. Congress is on Yatra…," the BJP's Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter.

Ahead of the by-elections, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi shared stage in a rare moment of campaigning as scions of once arch rivals - Devi Lal and Bhajan Lal clans - came together. But there were controversies too as former cabinet minister and Congress leader Captain Ajay Yadav slammed his former colleague and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi for switching sides and ‘betraying’ Adampur voters. The Congress had fielded former union minister Jai Parkash against Bhavya Bishnoi.

The bypoll was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as a Congress MLA from the Adampur assembly seat and switched to BJP. Adampur has been a stronghold of the Bhajan Lal family for decades, and it was said that the victory in the polls for Bhavya - out on bail - was more important for him than the BJP.

Haryana was among six states where voting was hold for seven seats for bypolls.

(With inputs from ANI)

