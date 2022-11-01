Adampur bypoll: Political rivalry aside, Dushyant shares stage with Bishnois

: Once arch rivals, scions of Devi Lal and Bhajan Lal clans in Haryana- deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi- on Monday shared stage to garner votes for the latter’s son Bhavya, who is the saffron party’s candidate for the Adampur bypoll.

Dushyant, along with his Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) state chief Nishan Singh, minister of state Anoop Dhanak, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Bhavya, urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta and others campaigned in Adampur constituency’s largest Balsamand village.

The families of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, the great-grandfather of Dushyant Chautala, and Bhajan Lal, father of Kuldeep Bishnoi, are considered to be political rivals of each other.

Bhavya’s father Kuldeep Bishnoi had defeated the then INLD leader Ajay Chautala, who is now JJP chief from Bhiwani parliamentary seat in 2004 and in the 2011 Hisar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Ajay’s elder son Dushyant Chautala had avenged his father’s loss and defeated Kuldeep Bishnoi from Hisar parliamentary seat in 2014. Their political rivalry has led to polarisation of votes on caste lines in every election they fought against each other. Chautala family garnered its maximum support from Jat voters, while the Bishnoi clan banks on non-Jat voters.

Dushyant, Bishnoi heaps praises on each other

Dushyant and Bishnoi praised each other while addressing the gathering at Balsamand village.

“I can remember when Ajay Chautala ji fought against Surinder Singh (son of Bansi Lal) and Kuldeep Bishnoi from Bhiwani parliamentary seat in 2004. Ajay Ji got lead from Adampur assembly segment and Kuldeep won the parliamentary seat. I had also fought against Kuldeep Ji in 2019 from Hisar parliamentary seat and friction was not seen in the Adampur (part of Hisar) area, which could have led to political differences between us.

“In 2019, Brijendra Singh became member of the parliament from Hisar. I stood second and Bhavya, who was sitting with me at the counting centre, was placed third. Later, I won from Uchana and became the deputy chief minister and now time has come to elect Bhavya from Adampur,” Dushyant said.

Bishnoi said Dushyant has achieved success in politics due to hard work and positive thinking.

“The Congress leaders will never come to Adampur. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda ignored Adampur in his ten years’ rule and now he and his son are seeking votes. I want to thank JJP leaders for supporting Bhavya,” he added.

BJP candidate Bhavya said the JJP workers were fulfilling the alliance dharma and deputy CM Dushyant has carried out many developmental works in Adampur and he would get his support in future also.