As assembly polls near, Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “Congress’ win a priority, will campaign wherever party invites’
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday that a victory for the grand old party in the upcoming state elections was a priority and that he would campaign wherever he would be invited. "The victory of Congress party in the forthcoming state elections is a priority.
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:44 PM IST
"The victory of Congress party in the forthcoming state elections is a priority. I will be campaigning wherever I will be invited by the party or individual," Azad said as quoted by news agency ANI.