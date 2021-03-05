Home / Elections / As assembly polls near, Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “Congress’ win a priority, will campaign wherever party invites’
As assembly polls near, Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “Congress’ win a priority, will campaign wherever party invites’

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday that a victory for the grand old party in the upcoming state elections was a priority and that he would campaign wherever he would be invited. "The victory of Congress party in the forthcoming state elections is a priority.
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)

"The victory of Congress party in the forthcoming state elections is a priority. I will be campaigning wherever I will be invited by the party or individual," Azad said as quoted by news agency ANI.

