Elections to the 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats.(File photo. Representative image)
Assam assembly elections: Local parties may play spoilsport

A coalition headed by the BJP and an alliance of six parties stitched together by the opposition Congress will square off against each other as well as the new political groups.
By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:01 AM IST

Assam looks set for a three-cornered contest in the coming assembly elections, in which alliances led by the two largest national parties will take on fledgling groups that have added a regional dimension to the race for power.

Elections to the 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

A coalition headed by the BJP and an alliance of six parties stitched together by the opposition Congress will square off against each other as well as the new political groups.

Prominent among the new parties are the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal (RD), both of which are offshoots of the violent anti-CAA protests that rocked the state in December 2019 and claimed five lives in police firing. The legislation, which seeks to fast-track grant of Indian citizenship to persecuted Hindu, Buddhist, Sikhs, Jain, Parsi and Christian minorities from Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, has raised concerns among many indigenous groups in Assam of an influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.


The ruling BJP is banking on winning another term on the strength of its social welfare schemes and infrastructure projects. The new regional parties as well as the Congress are taking a rigidly anti-CAA stance, which they hope would sway voters.

Although seat-sharing talks among these fronts are underway, run-up to the announcement of the poll schedule has already been marked by many rallies across the state.

“The new parties as well as the Congress-led alliance could play spoilsport for the ruling BJP and its alliance partners. A lot would depend on how seat-sharing arrangements are worked out by all parties...,” said Akhil Ranjan Dutta, a professor of political science at Gauhati University.

Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally ahead of Assam assembly polls. New political outfits that have formed in the past months are likely to add a regional dimension to the contest with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party coalition and an alliance of six parties led by Congress. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
With new regional parties in the fray, Assam looks at three-cornered contest

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  Election to 126 assembly seats in Assam will be held in three phases. The first phase of polling would be on March 27 for 47 seats, second on April 1 for 39 seats, and third on April 6 for 40 seats. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.
The counting of votes will be take place on May 2. (Representative Image)(PTI)
EC announces schedule for Assam assembly elections: Polling on Mar 27, Apr 1, 6

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:02 PM IST
In the 2016 assembly elections, the BJP and its allies swept to power as they won 86 of the state’s 126 assembly constituencies.
Union home minister Amit Shah visits Maha Mrityunjay Temple at Narasimha Kshetra near Puranigudam in Nagaon district of Assam, Thursday. (PTI)
Only BJP-led coalition can ensure illegal immigrant-free Assam: Amit Shah

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:06 PM IST
Launching a 188 crore project for the development of Batadrava Than, Shah slammed Congress for not doing anything for the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev despite being in power in the state for several terms
Shah said that BJP-led government, ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.(ANI/Periscope)
'Congress can never form government in Assam': Amit Shah explains why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  He also said that it was the BJP-led government, which ensured that Assam becomes corruption free and free of undocumented migrants.
Union home minister Amit Shah. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)
Rallies, religious event part of Amit Shah’s visit to poll-bound Assam today

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Shah will also address a unity, peace and development rally at Denarong where a peace agreement with five militant outfits of the region, which laid down arms on Tuesday, is expected to be inked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Modi to launch several projects on third visit to poll-bound Assam in a month

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:14 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several projects on Monday in Assam—his third visit to the poll-bound state in a month
The decision comes six days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced that if his party comes to power in the state it would hike wages from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>167 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>365 daily. (Representative Image)(HT Photo)
Ahead of polls, Assam hikes tea workers’ wage to 217 per day

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:06 AM IST
The cabinet also formed a one-member committee comprising principal secretary JB Ekka to look into ways in which a similar hike can be done in small tea gardens of the state.
Recently, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and other office bearers met AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta to discuss seat sharing for the polls. (PTI PHOTO).
In Assam, BJP and ally AGP likely to leave own seats for other to retain power

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:04 PM IST
  The plan to leave occupied seats for the alliance partner was reportedly devised at the meeting held recently. While the number of such seats has not been finalized yet, sources in both parties said it could be anywhere between 5 to 10 seats.
Guwahati: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to attend a variety of events in Assam throughout the day.. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
On Assam visit, Jaishankar visits Kamakhya temple, JICA-funded water project

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  After concluding his visit to the famous temple, Jaishankar undertook a visit to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded water supply project in Guwahati with the Ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to review its progress.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Will never implement CAA, says Rahul Gandhi as he kicks off Assam poll campaign

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:28 PM IST
"No power in the world can break Assam. Whoever will try to touch the Assam Accord or spread hatred, Congress party and people of Assam will teach them a lesson together," Gandhi said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress campaign for Assam polls today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:03 AM IST
  Gandhi will start his campaign from Shiv Sagar by addressing a rally there. This will be the Wayanad MP's first visit to the poll-bound state in 2021.
Representational Image. (HT file)
Ahead of polls, Assam cuts fuel prices by 5, duty on liquor by 25%

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Presenting a vote-in-account for six months, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the Assam assembly that the move will result in losses of nearly 80 crore per month
On Friday, a litre of petrol was priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93.49 and diesel <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>83.99. (HT FILE)(HT File Photo)
Ahead of polls, fuel prices in Assam get cheaper by Rs5; 25% cut in liquor duty

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Sarma claimed that Assam will have the record of having the least costly petrol prices in the country after Gujarat and the price of diesel would be the lowest after Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
This will be the maiden visit of Rahul Gandhi to the poll-bound Assam this year.(AFP)
Rahul Gandhi to start campaign for Assam polls on Feb 14

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Notably, Congress had announced last month that it will form an alliance with five political parties to challenge the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Assembly polls.
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Assam: Congress, AIUDF tussle for seats less than a month after poll tie-up

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:48 PM IST
On January 19, both parties, along with regional Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) and three Left parties—CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML—had formed an alliance to take on the BJP-led ruling coalition in the state
