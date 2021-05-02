Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora resigns after defeat, sends letter to Sonia Gandhi

Owning responsibility for the party’s debacle in the assembly election, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora resigned from his post on Sunday evening.

Following the party’s poor show, Bora submitted a letter to All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi tendering his resignation. The Congress leader lost from the Gohpur seat to BJP’s Utpal Borah by a margin of over 29,000 votes.

“I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of president, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, owning the responsibility of the humiliating defeat of my party in the Assam assembly election 2021,” Bora wrote in his letter.

“I am extremely saddened and disheartened that despite my immense hard work we were unable to combat the divisive and communal politics played by BJP and RSS,” he added.

Till 11:00 pm Congress, which contested in 95 seats, had won 18 seats and were leading in 12 others. It’s alliance partners, the All India United Democratic Front and Bodoland People’s Party and CPI(M) had won 12 seats and were leading in 9 seats.

In 2016, Congress had won 26 seats while AIUDF and BPF had won 13 and 12 seats respectively.