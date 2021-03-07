Assam polls: Ex-CM Mahanta's traditional seat given to BJP considering 'winning possibility', says AGP
- Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, an MLA since 1985, won the Barhampur constituency in Nagaon district for six consecutive terms since 1991.
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a constituent of the ruling BJP-led coalition in Assam, on Sunday said that Barhampur, the traditional seat of former chief minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, was allotted to the saffron party this time considering his "winning possibility" from there.
Mahanta, an MLA since 1985, won the Barhampur constituency in Nagaon district for six consecutive terms since 1991. The seat has now gone to the BJP which selected Jitu Goswami to contest the Assembly polls from there.
"There is no conspiracy in giving Barhampur to the BJP. We considered the winning prospect of a seat. We have to see whether the NDA is going to win a seat or not," AGP president Atul Bora said at a press conference here.
When asked if Mahanta, the founder president of the AGP, is unlikely to win Barhampur this time, Bora said that the "decision was made after a discussion".
The AGP chief also refused to say whether Mahanta was taken into confidence before handing over the seat to the BJP.
Asked if Mahanta's open opposition to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act was a reason he did not get the seat he is holding for three decades, Bora said, "That was not a factor. His health was one issue."
Following the announcement of the Barhampur seat going to the BJP, Mahanta's followers staged protests and a process has gained momentum to revive the AGP-Progressive, a defunct breakaway faction of the AGP.
Sources said that Mahanta has been in discussion with the Congress leadership in Guwahati over joining the opposition's Grand Alliance led by the party.
Besides Barhampur, the Lakhimpur seat where Mahanta's confidante Utpal Dutta is MLA, and the Kamalpur constituency which was held by AGP MLA Satyabrat Kalita, were also allotted to the BJP.
The saffron party on March 5 released its first list of 70 candidates for the Assam assembly polls.
The three-phased elections for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held on March 27, April 1 and April 6.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: Half of 40 candidates in Congress first list fresh faces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: Sivasagar district to have 18 all-women polling stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed chief of Assam’s Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, to contest from Sibasagar
- The party, which has a pre-poll tie-up with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), another new party, announced its first list of 18 candidates for the first two phases of polling, on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differences among leaders over seats delays Congress list of nominees in Assam
- Despite several meetings over the past few days, Congress’s screening committee is yet to decide on the list of candidates as some leaders are unhappy with allocation of seats to alliance partners and also with denial of tickets to candidates suggested by them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In BJP’s list of 70 candidates for Assam polls 11 sitting MLAs dropped
- Voting for the election to the Assam assembly will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Names of the remaining BJP candidates will be announced later.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP decides on 70 candidates for Assam polls, releases first list. Check here
- The BJP list for Assam polls came a day after the central election committee of the party met on Thursday to finalise its first list of candidates for the five assembly polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP releases list of candidates for Assam, Sonowal seeks reelection from Majuli
- In Assam assembly polls, CM Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Majuli, Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks re-election from Jalukbari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tea garden workers will look ₹5,000 financial aid not poll stunts: Assam BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader shares party's strategy for Assam polls, slams Congress-AIUDF tie-up
- Talking about the BJP's strategy for the Assam election, Jay Panda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have planned multiple campaign visits in the poll-bound state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam assembly elections: BJP likely to contest 92 seats, AGP 26
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50% reservation in govt jobs for women if Congress comes to power in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP holds crucial meeting with allies over seat-sharing in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahanta’s among five AGP-held seats likely to go to BJP in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘5 key sops guaranteed,’ says Priyanka Gandhi if Congress wins in Assam
- State Congress president Ripun Bora said the party identified the five guarantees after interactions with voters during the ‘Asom Basaon Ahok’ (Come, Let’s Save Assam) tour across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Collected funds but did not come when Assam…': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi
- The Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to remain in Delhi and never visited Assam every time the northeastern state faced a crisis.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox