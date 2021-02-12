Ahead of polls, Assam cuts fuel prices by 5, duty on liquor by 25%

Ahead of assembly elections, the Assam government has decided to reduce prices of petrol and diesel in the state by ₹5 per litre from Friday midnight, making the fuels among the least costly in the country

Presenting a vote-in-account for six months, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the Assam assembly that the move will result in losses of nearly ₹80 crore per month.

“When the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, we had increased taxes on petrol and diesel. With the Covid-19 situation improving and the additional burden on the health sector reducing, the state Cabinet has decided to withdraw the additional taxes on these fuels,” Sarma said.

“Effective from Friday midnight, prices of petrol and diesel will decrease by ₹5 per litre. As a result, Assam will have the record of having the least costly petrol prices in the country after Gujarat. Even prices of diesel would be the lowest after Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” he claimed.

Also Read | Fuel prices hiked for fourth straight day, petrol reaches record high in Delhi

Price of petrol in Assam is Rs90.41/litre at present. With the reduction, it will come down to ₹85.41/litre, which will be the lowest after Gujarat where the petrol price is ₹85.30 per litre.

The reduction will bring down diesel price to ₹79.29/litre from the existing ₹84.29. States like Himachal Pradesh ( ₹77.89/litre) and Harayana ( ₹79.07/litre) have lower prices of the fuel.

Sarma said that additional taxes of 25% imposed on liquor products at the peak of Covid-19 pandemic will also be withdrawn.

“Since these additional taxes were imposed because of Covid-19, ethically it would be wrong to continue to charge these taxes as the pandemic situation has improved vastly,” said Sarma.

Assembly polls in Assam are due in April-May.