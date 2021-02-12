Ahead of polls, Assam cuts fuel prices by ₹5, duty on liquor by 25%
Ahead of assembly elections, the Assam government has decided to reduce prices of petrol and diesel in the state by ₹5 per litre from Friday midnight, making the fuels among the least costly in the country
Presenting a vote-in-account for six months, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the Assam assembly that the move will result in losses of nearly ₹80 crore per month.
“When the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, we had increased taxes on petrol and diesel. With the Covid-19 situation improving and the additional burden on the health sector reducing, the state Cabinet has decided to withdraw the additional taxes on these fuels,” Sarma said.
“Effective from Friday midnight, prices of petrol and diesel will decrease by ₹5 per litre. As a result, Assam will have the record of having the least costly petrol prices in the country after Gujarat. Even prices of diesel would be the lowest after Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” he claimed.
Also Read | Fuel prices hiked for fourth straight day, petrol reaches record high in Delhi
Price of petrol in Assam is Rs90.41/litre at present. With the reduction, it will come down to ₹85.41/litre, which will be the lowest after Gujarat where the petrol price is ₹85.30 per litre.
The reduction will bring down diesel price to ₹79.29/litre from the existing ₹84.29. States like Himachal Pradesh ( ₹77.89/litre) and Harayana ( ₹79.07/litre) have lower prices of the fuel.
Sarma said that additional taxes of 25% imposed on liquor products at the peak of Covid-19 pandemic will also be withdrawn.
“Since these additional taxes were imposed because of Covid-19, ethically it would be wrong to continue to charge these taxes as the pandemic situation has improved vastly,” said Sarma.
Assembly polls in Assam are due in April-May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam slashes fuel prices by ₹5, cuts duty on liquor by 25% ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi to start campaign for Assam polls on Feb 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam: Congress, AIUDF tussle for seats less than a month after poll tie-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global conspiracy will not succeed against India: PM Modi
- In Bengal too, Modi referred to plans “aimed at hurting” India’s global image associated with tea and yoga, asserted that the country will foil such “conspiracies”, and also launched multiple road and gas projects worth about ₹5,000 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newly formed anti-CAA parties to contest Assam elections together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only Modi-led BJP can rid Assam of terrorism and intruders: Amit Shah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Assam polls, PM Modi distributes land allotment certificates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assamese people have legal assurance that their lands can't be taken away: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah reaches Guwahati, to hold public meetings on Jan 24
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress runs for cover in Assam after new ally AIUDF chief sparks a row
- The Assam Congress will speak to its alliance partners to ensure that "such utterances are not made by any of our partners in future, the state unit chief said after AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal's controversial statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Assembly polls: Voting to be held in over 33,000 booths, announces ECI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress ties up with AIUDF for Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEC Sunil Arora arrives at Assam to review preparedness for assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on two-day visit to poll-bound Assam
- Bhupesh Baghel's meetings in Assam will be his first to review the Congress' poll preparedness for the assembly elections expected a few months later.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox