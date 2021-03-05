BJP decides on 70 candidates for Assam assembly polls, releases first list. Check here
- The BJP list for Assam polls came a day after the central election committee of the party met on Thursday to finalise its first list of candidates for the five assembly polls.
As assembly elections draw closer in Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its list of candidates contesting in the first and second phase of the state polls. This list also contains names of two candidates for two seats that go to the polls in the third phase. While chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal seeks to retain his Majuli, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also seeking re-election from the Jalukbari seat.
The list came a day after the central election committee of the BJP met on Thursday to finalise its first list of candidates for the five assembly polls. The meeting was attended by the party's top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.
The ruling party shared the names of 70 candidates in its first list. The elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.
Check the full list of candidates here:
