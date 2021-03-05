IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Tea garden workers will look 5,000 financial aid not Priyanka Gandhi's electoral stunts: Assam BJP
State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said Congress always makes promises but fails to keep them. (ANI Photo)
State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said Congress always makes promises but fails to keep them. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Tea garden workers will look 5,000 financial aid not Priyanka Gandhi's electoral stunts: Assam BJP

Dass played down Gandhi by comparing her visit with the benefits women workers are receiving from the BJP-ruled state and central governments.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST

eTaking a dig at Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi's visit to the tea gardens in poll-bound Assam and an attempt at plucking the leaves, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam chief Ranjit Dass on Friday said women working at tea gardens will vote for BJP government schemes and not for the stunt ahead of elections.

Recently, Gandhi had visited the tea gardens in Assam and got photographed while plucking tea leaves with a basket on her head.

Responding to whether Congress will benefit from such visits in the elections, Dass played down Gandhi by comparing her with the benefits women workers are receiving from the BJP-ruled state and central governments.

"They are putting up foreign land tea gardens. In our tenure, pregnant women workers will get 12,000 in their bank accounts and also they will get maternity leave for six months. So, will they look at Gandhi plucking tea leaves or look at 12,000 while voting?" Dass told ANI here.

Dass also credited the government for opening of bank accounts.

"Will they (women tea garden workers) look at 5,000 that they get in their bank accounts or they look at five leaves plucked by Priyanka Gandhi," he asked.

The tea garden tribe community comprises 17 per cent of the state's population. A driving political force for more than 40 seats, all political parties are trying to woo this tribe ahead of polls.

The BJP had been critical of the Congress-ruled alliance that had put photographs from Taiwan instead of Assam in one of the political tweets by the party.

On Congress making a promise of 50 per cent job reservation in Assam, Dass said Congress always makes promises.

"During anti-CAA protests, they (Congress leaders) claimed that 1.50 crore people from outside will come and sell your lands and people will come from Bangladesh. Assamese saw no one came from Bangladesh. In fact, we stood first in the panchayat elections. Lakhs of Bangladeshis have encroached upon ethnic minority's political rights during Congress regime," Dass added, claiming that people chose BJP and made it a winner in panchayat elections in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"We won't lose even a single seat because of CAA in fact we will win more seats," said the BJP Assam president.

Dass praised his government for the works, which were done in the past five years.

"In the word Assam, first A denotes achievement of the government and another A signifies activities of the party workers. Our online members are 42 lakhs and 1 lakh are offline. Panna pramukh are 60 lakhs and they are working door-to-door. The government has worked to build infrastructure. In five years of government, we had made 11 medical colleges including AIIMS. Border is sealed. Indigenous people have got land documents. So much work has been done. Assam will vote for development again," added Dass.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will announce the list of its candidates for the first and second phases of the Assam Assembly elections on Friday, said Dass.

He also claimed that BJP and its allies would secure at least 100 seats out of a total of 126 seats in the state Legislative Assembly.

Assam Assembly elections will be held in three phases beginning from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 6. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam assembly election 2021 congress general secretary priyanka gandhi assam bjp
Close
State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said Congress always makes promises but fails to keep them. (ANI Photo)
State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said Congress always makes promises but fails to keep them. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Tea garden workers will look 5,000 financial aid not poll stunts: Assam BJP

ANI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Dass played down Gandhi by comparing her visit with the benefits women workers are receiving from the BJP-ruled state and central governments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Both the home minister and the Prime Minister will be visiting Assam multiple times for campaigning. It's a very important and largest state in the Northeast." said Jay Panda(PTI)
“Both the home minister and the Prime Minister will be visiting Assam multiple times for campaigning. It's a very important and largest state in the Northeast." said Jay Panda(PTI)
assam assembly election

BJP leader shares party's strategy for Assam polls, slams Congress-AIUDF tie-up

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • Talking about the BJP's strategy for the Assam election, Jay Panda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have planned multiple campaign visits in the poll-bound state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Amit Shah being felicitated with a huge traditional Assamese Japi (hat) by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others during BJP's public rally, at Kendukuchi in Nalbari district earlier this year. (File photo)
Union minister Amit Shah being felicitated with a huge traditional Assamese Japi (hat) by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others during BJP's public rally, at Kendukuchi in Nalbari district earlier this year. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Assam assembly elections: BJP likely to contest 92 seats, AGP 26

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Details of the seat-sharing deal were expected to be announced in Delhi later on Friday. United Peoples Party Liberal and Gana Suraksha Party are likely to get seven and one seats as part of the deal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of the Congress legislature party in state assembly Debabrata Saikia said that besides creating 500,000 jobs in 5 years, the party would also create additional 2.5 million jobs in the private sector.
Leader of the Congress legislature party in state assembly Debabrata Saikia said that besides creating 500,000 jobs in 5 years, the party would also create additional 2.5 million jobs in the private sector.
assam assembly election

50% reservation in govt jobs for women if Congress comes to power in Assam

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The announcement was made at the launch of a website by the party for online employment registration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PK Mahanta. (File photo)
PK Mahanta. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Mahanta’s among five AGP-held seats likely to go to BJP in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Mahanta formed the AGP after signing the 1985 Assam Accord with the Centre for identifying and deporting undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants from the state. He went on to become the chief minister twice and has been winning his Barhampur seat since 1991
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plucking tea leaves at a tea garden in Assam on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Congress)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plucking tea leaves at a tea garden in Assam on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Congress)
assam assembly election

‘5 key sops guaranteed,’ says Priyanka Gandhi if Congress wins in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:10 PM IST
  • State Congress president Ripun Bora said the party identified the five guarantees after interactions with voters during the ‘Asom Basaon Ahok’ (Come, Let’s Save Assam) tour across the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Tezpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Tezpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

'Collected funds but did not come when Assam…': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:53 PM IST
  • The Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to remain in Delhi and never visited Assam every time the northeastern state faced a crisis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath, Assam.(PTI)
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath, Assam.(PTI)
assam assembly election

On Day 2 of Assam visit, it’s tea time for Priyanka Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:07 PM IST
In photos and videos shared by news agency ANI, Vadra is seen plucking tea leaves and interacting with the tea garden workers in the northeastern state’s Biswanath district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan(Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo)
Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan(Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo)
assam assembly election

Congress appoints Prithviraj Chavan as head of Assam poll committee

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:25 AM IST
Last month, the Congress appointed former ministers Mukul Wasnik and M Veerappa Moily as observers to oversee the campaign in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a gathering at Lakhimpur in Assam on Monday. (HT photo)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a gathering at Lakhimpur in Assam on Monday. (HT photo)
assam assembly election

Recognise, question those not working for you: Priyanka in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Gandhi arrived in the poll-bound state on a two-day visit, her first this year, earlier in the day and took part in several programmes. The visit, a fortnight after her brother Rahul’s trip, is expected to boost Congress’s prospects in the coming election
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is welcomed by party supporters during her visit to Assam, ahead of state assembly polls, in Lakhimpur district.(PTI)
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is welcomed by party supporters during her visit to Assam, ahead of state assembly polls, in Lakhimpur district.(PTI)
assam assembly election

'Jhumur' dance, temple run as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits Assam

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:29 PM IST
In a video posted on the Congress party’s official Twitter handle, the Congress general secretary was seen participating in the Jhumur dance with girls from the tea tribes in Lakhimpur, Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agra: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting at Mandi Samiti Ground, Jarar, in Agra district, Monday, April 15, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI4_15_2019_000107B) (PTI)
Agra: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting at Mandi Samiti Ground, Jarar, in Agra district, Monday, April 15, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI4_15_2019_000107B) (PTI)
assam assembly election

Priyanka Gandhi reaches Assam; starts 2-day trip with visit to Kamakhya Temple

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Accompanied by senior Congress leaders, Gandhi spent some time in the temple and sought blessings from the goddess before proceeding to Lakhimpur in upper Assam for her other engagements
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bodoland People’s Front president Hagrama Mohilary, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora and other members of the anti-BJP ‘grand alliance’ in Guwahati on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Bodoland People’s Front president Hagrama Mohilary, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora and other members of the anti-BJP ‘grand alliance’ in Guwahati on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
assam assembly election

BPF’s split with ally BJP in Assam may be a boost for Congress-led alliance

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Relations between BJP and BPF soured in early 2020 when BTC, which was under the latter’s rule was placed under Governor’s rule at the end of the council’s five-year term as election couldn’t be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the prevailing restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Pramila Rani Brahma (ANI)
Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Pramila Rani Brahma (ANI)
assam assembly election

‘Insulted us a lot’: BPF hits out at Assam BJP leader, day after leaving NDA

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Bodoland People's Front leader Pramila Rani Brahma accused BJP’s Ranjit Das of ‘insulting us a lot.’ On Saturday, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary announced that the party is leaving the NDA, and joining the Congress-led ‘Mahajath’ (grand alliance).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing the Kisan Panchayat in Mathura on Tuesday,(HT File Photo)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing the Kisan Panchayat in Mathura on Tuesday,(HT File Photo)
assam assembly election

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in poll-bound Assam from March 1

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Besides Assam, the state Congress units in other poll-bound states also want Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign for their candidates. But she tends to limit herself to UP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP