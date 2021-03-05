IND USA
Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / BJP releases list of candidates for Assam, CM Sonowal seeks reelection from Majuli
Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal in this file picture seen presenting State Budget in the Assembly, in Guwahati. (PTI)
assam assembly election

BJP releases list of candidates for Assam, CM Sonowal seeks reelection from Majuli

  • In Assam assembly polls, CM Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Majuli, Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks re-election from Jalukbari
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:44 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced its list of candidates for 70 out of the 90 seats it is likely to contest in the upcoming assembly elections. Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will seek re-election from Majuli, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also aim to retain Jalukbari from where he had won in the previous assembly elections in 2016.

The list also showed that the state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be contesting from Patacharkuchi. Out of the BJP’s list of 70 candidates, four are women while one candidate is from the Muslim community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda had held meetings over the course of two days to decide the seat-sharing between the BJP and its allies. The BJP is likely to contest the elections from 90 seats while allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United Peoples Party Liberal and Gana Suraksha Party may get 26 seats, seven seats and one seat respectively, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said Congress always makes promises but fails to keep them. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

Tea garden workers will look 5,000 financial aid not poll stunts: Assam BJP

ANI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Dass played down Gandhi by comparing her visit with the benefits women workers are receiving from the BJP-ruled state and central governments.
“Both the home minister and the Prime Minister will be visiting Assam multiple times for campaigning. It's a very important and largest state in the Northeast." said Jay Panda(PTI)
assam assembly election

BJP leader shares party's strategy for Assam polls, slams Congress-AIUDF tie-up

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • Talking about the BJP's strategy for the Assam election, Jay Panda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have planned multiple campaign visits in the poll-bound state.
Union minister Amit Shah being felicitated with a huge traditional Assamese Japi (hat) by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and others during BJP's public rally, at Kendukuchi in Nalbari district earlier this year. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Assam assembly elections: BJP likely to contest 92 seats, AGP 26

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Details of the seat-sharing deal were expected to be announced in Delhi later on Friday. United Peoples Party Liberal and Gana Suraksha Party are likely to get seven and one seats as part of the deal
Leader of the Congress legislature party in state assembly Debabrata Saikia said that besides creating 500,000 jobs in 5 years, the party would also create additional 2.5 million jobs in the private sector.
assam assembly election

50% reservation in govt jobs for women if Congress comes to power in Assam

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The announcement was made at the launch of a website by the party for online employment registration.
Leaders of BJP and its allies at home minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI Photto)
assam assembly election

BJP holds crucial meeting with allies over seat-sharing in Assam

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:05 PM IST
The meeting comes a day before the central election committee of the BJP meets to finalise the its candidates for the Assembly elections in four states and union territory of Puducherry.
PK Mahanta. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Mahanta’s among five AGP-held seats likely to go to BJP in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Mahanta formed the AGP after signing the 1985 Assam Accord with the Centre for identifying and deporting undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants from the state. He went on to become the chief minister twice and has been winning his Barhampur seat since 1991
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plucking tea leaves at a tea garden in Assam on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Congress)
assam assembly election

‘5 key sops guaranteed,’ says Priyanka Gandhi if Congress wins in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:10 PM IST
  • State Congress president Ripun Bora said the party identified the five guarantees after interactions with voters during the ‘Asom Basaon Ahok’ (Come, Let’s Save Assam) tour across the state.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Tezpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
assam assembly election

'Collected funds but did not come when Assam…': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:53 PM IST
  • The Congress leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to remain in Delhi and never visited Assam every time the northeastern state faced a crisis.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with tea workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath, Assam.(PTI)
assam assembly election

On Day 2 of Assam visit, it’s tea time for Priyanka Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:07 PM IST
In photos and videos shared by news agency ANI, Vadra is seen plucking tea leaves and interacting with the tea garden workers in the northeastern state’s Biswanath district.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan(Pratham Gokhale/HT file photo)
assam assembly election

Congress appoints Prithviraj Chavan as head of Assam poll committee

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:25 AM IST
Last month, the Congress appointed former ministers Mukul Wasnik and M Veerappa Moily as observers to oversee the campaign in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a gathering at Lakhimpur in Assam on Monday. (HT photo)
assam assembly election

Recognise, question those not working for you: Priyanka in Assam

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Gandhi arrived in the poll-bound state on a two-day visit, her first this year, earlier in the day and took part in several programmes. The visit, a fortnight after her brother Rahul’s trip, is expected to boost Congress’s prospects in the coming election
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is welcomed by party supporters during her visit to Assam, ahead of state assembly polls, in Lakhimpur district.(PTI)
assam assembly election

'Jhumur' dance, temple run as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits Assam

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:29 PM IST
In a video posted on the Congress party’s official Twitter handle, the Congress general secretary was seen participating in the Jhumur dance with girls from the tea tribes in Lakhimpur, Assam.
Agra: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting at Mandi Samiti Ground, Jarar, in Agra district, Monday, April 15, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI4_15_2019_000107B) (PTI)
assam assembly election

Priyanka Gandhi reaches Assam; starts 2-day trip with visit to Kamakhya Temple

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Accompanied by senior Congress leaders, Gandhi spent some time in the temple and sought blessings from the goddess before proceeding to Lakhimpur in upper Assam for her other engagements
Bodoland People’s Front president Hagrama Mohilary, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora and other members of the anti-BJP ‘grand alliance’ in Guwahati on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
assam assembly election

BPF’s split with ally BJP in Assam may be a boost for Congress-led alliance

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Relations between BJP and BPF soured in early 2020 when BTC, which was under the latter’s rule was placed under Governor’s rule at the end of the council’s five-year term as election couldn’t be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the prevailing restrictions.
Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Pramila Rani Brahma (ANI)
assam assembly election

‘Insulted us a lot’: BPF hits out at Assam BJP leader, day after leaving NDA

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Bodoland People's Front leader Pramila Rani Brahma accused BJP’s Ranjit Das of ‘insulting us a lot.’ On Saturday, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary announced that the party is leaving the NDA, and joining the Congress-led ‘Mahajath’ (grand alliance).
