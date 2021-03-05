BJP releases list of candidates for Assam, CM Sonowal seeks reelection from Majuli
- In Assam assembly polls, CM Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Majuli, Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks re-election from Jalukbari
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced its list of candidates for 70 out of the 90 seats it is likely to contest in the upcoming assembly elections. Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will seek re-election from Majuli, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also aim to retain Jalukbari from where he had won in the previous assembly elections in 2016.
The list also showed that the state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be contesting from Patacharkuchi. Out of the BJP’s list of 70 candidates, four are women while one candidate is from the Muslim community.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda had held meetings over the course of two days to decide the seat-sharing between the BJP and its allies. The BJP is likely to contest the elections from 90 seats while allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United Peoples Party Liberal and Gana Suraksha Party may get 26 seats, seven seats and one seat respectively, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
