IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Assam Assembly Election / Congress banking on guarantees, alliance, unity to return to power in Assam
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)
assam assembly election

Congress banking on guarantees, alliance, unity to return to power in Assam

The Congress’s strength in the assembly has since 2016 been reduced to 19. Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s death in November due to post-Covid-19 complications was another major setback to the party along with the defection of two of its legislators to join the BJP
READ FULL STORY
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:01 PM IST

The Congress managed to win just 26 out of 126 constituencies with a 30.9% vote share in Assam in 2016 even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 29.5% of votes got 60 seats and came to power in the state for the first time. BJP’s allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) got nearly 12% votes, won 14 and 12 seats, taking the ruling alliance’s tally to 86.

The Congress’s strength in the assembly has since 2016 been reduced to 19. Former chief minister Tarun Gogoi’s death in November due to post-Covid-19 complications was another major setback to the party along with the defection of two of its legislators to join the BJP ahead of the 2021 elections.

The Congress, which ruled the state for 15 years before losing power in 2016, is hoping for a comeback on the back of a multi-party alliance, electoral guarantees, and unity within the party ranks. It tied up in January with perfume baron and Lok Sabha member Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation and Anchalik Gana Morcha.

Also Read | In Assam, a political battle over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act

AIUDF holds considerable sway over Bengali-speaking Muslims, who can influence outcomes of nearly 30 seats in central, lower Assam, and three districts of the Barak Valley. The tie-up was sealed despite apprehensions within the Congress that it could impact the party’s prospects in the Upper Assam belt, which has around 45 seats.

The alliance was boosted when the BPF, which is influential in the four districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), joined it after quitting the BJP-led coalition. The Congress has also been wooing two new regional parties, Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal, which are contesting the polls together.

An AGP office bearer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the AIUDF got 13 seats in 2016 and BPF 12 and 13% and 4% vote share. “If that is added to the Congress’s figure, the total vote share of the three parties was 57%. If that gets repeated this time, it could make it difficult for us to return to power.”

The BJP has been targeting the Congress-AIUDF alliance calling it unholy that “threatens” the culture, religion, language of the indigenous Assamese. Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been among the BJP leaders who have warned against illegal immigrants and claimed Assam would “turn into Bangladesh” if Ajmal’s AIUDF and Congress come to power.

Congress leaders in Assam have tried to bury their differences at least in the public and joined hands to oust BJP. State Congress chief Ripun Bora, legislature party leader Debabrata Saikia, Lok Sabha members Pradyut Bordoloi and Gaurav Gogoi, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev and former minister Rakibul Hussain are frequently seen together at party events to convey the message of unity.

The Congress has also roped in Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and the party’s Assam in-charge, Jitendra Singh. Singh has stayed put in the state and formulated the party poll strategy in consultations with leaders in Assam and Delhi. Baghel has deputed his aides Vinod Verma, Rajesh Tiwari, and Ruchir Garg from Chhattisgarh to Assam.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have also interacted with workers and voters to boost Congress’s chances in the state. Gandhi has promised the Congress will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam if the party comes to power.

The CAA was passed in 2019 to fast-track the citizenship process for non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. It has triggered fears of a fresh influx of immigrants from Bangladesh.

Priyanka Gandhi pledged 500,000 jobs, 2,000 per month allowance to housewives, a minimum daily wage of 365 to tea garden workers and 200 units of free electricity every month. The Congress followed this up with a promise of 50% reservation in government jobs for women if it comes to power.

Also Read | Congress announces list of 26 candidates for phase-2 of Assam polls. Check here

Congress leaders say that instead of making promises, the party is guaranteeing that they will be kept.

Gaurav Gogoi, the chief of Congress’s manifesto committee, said the party was promising only 500,000 government jobs as opposed to the BJP’s unfulfilled promise of employment generation for 2.5 million. “We have studied the state budget and consulted economists and have come to the conclusion that it is possible to provide 500,000 jobs in five years. Since this is a guarantee and not an empty election promise, we wanted to be honest and come up with a figure that is actually possible.”

The Congress has given tickets to all but one of its lawmakers for the first and second phase of polling on March 27 and April 1. Sum Ronghang, a BJP lawmaker and minister, quit the party and joined Congress after being denied a ticket.

Congress has announced the names of 66 candidates for the first two phases of polls. It is yet to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement with AIUDF and BPF for the third phase on April 6.

AIUDF lawmaker Aminul Islam said their alliance will be voted to power easily. “Prior to BPF joining us, we were expecting around 60-62 seats, but now...we will win around 70 of the total 126 seats. AIUDF alone will win around 18-20 seats.”

BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami said the Congress has shown its true colours by joining hands with AIUDF, which was formed to safeguard the interests of suspected foreigners. “It is an unholy nexus and will spell doom for the state’s indigenous people. Voters in Assam are aware and alert, and they would not allow that to happen. Based on our government’s work...the BJP will return to power.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Agencies including police, excise, income tax, revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau and other flying squads and surveillance teams have been keeping tabs on movement of cash, liquor, drugs in Assam since the announcement of poll dates. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
Agencies including police, excise, income tax, revenue intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau and other flying squads and surveillance teams have been keeping tabs on movement of cash, liquor, drugs in Assam since the announcement of poll dates. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
assam assembly election

Cash, liquor, contraband worth over 31 crore seized in poll-bound Assam

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:06 AM IST
  • Election in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Friday was the last date of filing of nominations for the second phase. Notification for the third phase was also issued on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier Akhil Gogoi had filed his nomination papers for both the Sivasagar and Mariani seats from the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where he is admitted at present. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
Earlier Akhil Gogoi had filed his nomination papers for both the Sivasagar and Mariani seats from the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where he is admitted at present. (PTI FILE PHOTO).
assam assembly election

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi seeks donations to contest Assam assembly polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:56 PM IST
  • In a letter addressed to voters in Sivasagar and rest of Assam, Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, said that he wants to be the voice of the people in the Assam assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam BJP chief, Sarbananda Sonowal Assam (3rd L) and Bijoya Chakraborty (C), MP, with newly joined party members in Guwahati (PTI photo)
Assam BJP chief, Sarbananda Sonowal Assam (3rd L) and Bijoya Chakraborty (C), MP, with newly joined party members in Guwahati (PTI photo)
assam assembly election

In Assam, 1 BJP MLA comes back to fold, another to contest as Independent

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • Shiladiyta Dev, the vocal and controversial legislator from Hojai, who had resigned from the party after being denied a ticket, decided not to contest as an Independent after a meeting with BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah in Nagaon district of Assam. (File photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah in Nagaon district of Assam. (File photo)
assam assembly election

In Assam, a political battle over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The focus has shifted back to the CAA, and how the controversial legislation, which enables expedited citizenship to religious minorities from Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, will affect voting patterns
READ FULL STORY
Close
The development came after senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Silchar on Tuesday evening and met the party leaders of Barak Valley. (HT PHOTO).
The development came after senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Silchar on Tuesday evening and met the party leaders of Barak Valley. (HT PHOTO).
assam assembly election

Assam BJP’s bid to convince rebels in Barak Valley fails, senior leader quits

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:14 AM IST
  • The decision came after the party denied him a candidature in this year's assembly election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Sunday, the party had issued the second list of three candidates for the Titabor, Dhakuakhana and Naoboicha assembly constituencies.
On Sunday, the party had issued the second list of three candidates for the Titabor, Dhakuakhana and Naoboicha assembly constituencies.
assam assembly election

Congress announces list of 26 candidates for phase-2 of Assam polls. Check here

Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Polls to elect 126 MLAs to the 15th legislative assembly will take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
assam assembly election

Over 173 candidates file nomination for first phase of assembly polls in Assam

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 05:44 AM IST
The last date of submission of nominations for the first phase was Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
assam assembly election

Assam polls: 125 all-women polling booths in Kamrup metropolitan

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 04:16 PM IST
  • This initiative towards gender equality is an attempt to boost the participation of women in the electoral process, an election official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the total 126 seats in Assam Assembly, elections to 47 will be held on March 27, while 39 will go to polls on April 1. (ANI file photo)
Of the total 126 seats in Assam Assembly, elections to 47 will be held on March 27, while 39 will go to polls on April 1. (ANI file photo)
assam assembly election

Assam assembly elections: 18 crore worth items caught so far, breaks records

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:55 PM IST
The highest amount of seizures worth over 5.72 crore took place during the 24 hours, starting 9 am on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamrup: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addresses an election rally, at Sontoli village in Kamrup district, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_17_2021_000170B)(PTI)
Kamrup: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addresses an election rally, at Sontoli village in Kamrup district, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_17_2021_000170B)(PTI)
assam assembly election

Will probe charges against Sonowal, Himanta if we form govt: Congress' Baghel

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:20 PM IST
"Obviously we will investigate the charges. Actions will be taken as per Constitution and the law," Baghel told PTI in an interview when asked if corruption allegations against the incumbent will be probed if the 'Grand Alliance' comes to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides the Congress and the AGM, the other members of the alliance are the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML). Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
Besides the Congress and the AGM, the other members of the alliance are the AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML). Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
assam assembly election

Cong moving at slow pace over several issues of Grand Alliance in Assam: AGM

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Rajya Sabha MP and AGM president Ajit Bhuyan made public the names of Lachit Bordoloi from Batadroba and Pranab Doley from Bokakhat at a press conference here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After parting ways two months ago in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) sealed a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) late on Tuesday night to contest the Lok Sabha election 2019.(Bloomberg)
After parting ways two months ago in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) sealed a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) late on Tuesday night to contest the Lok Sabha election 2019.(Bloomberg)
assam assembly election

Assam polls: Ex-CM Prafulla Mahanta's seat given to BJP

PTI, Guwahati
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:48 PM IST
  • Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, an MLA since 1985, won the Barhampur constituency in Nagaon district for six consecutive terms since 1991.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man waves a Congress flag at a rally in Gujarat.(AP File Photo)
A man waves a Congress flag at a rally in Gujarat.(AP File Photo)
assam assembly election

Assam polls: Half of 40 candidates in Congress first list fresh faces

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:51 PM IST
The grand old party late on Saturday night released the first list of 40 candidates for the 47 constituencies that are going to polls in the first phase on March 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (Representative Image)(Nitin Kanotra/HT PHOTO)
Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. (Representative Image)(Nitin Kanotra/HT PHOTO)
assam assembly election

Assam polls: Sivasagar district to have 18 all-women polling stations

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:49 AM IST
The Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Sivasagar through an order issued on Saturday has selected six all women polling stations each for three Assembly constituencies Amguri, Thowra and Sivasagar - going to the polls during the first phase of the election on March 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhil Gogoi has been under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam that claimed five lives. At present, he is admitted at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital. (PTI PHOTO).
Akhil Gogoi has been under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam that claimed five lives. At present, he is admitted at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital. (PTI PHOTO).
assam assembly election

Jailed chief of Assam’s Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, to contest from Sibasagar

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:02 PM IST
  • The party, which has a pre-poll tie-up with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), another new party, announced its first list of 18 candidates for the first two phases of polling, on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP