In Assam, a political battle over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act
As the electoral competition in Assam for the state assembly polls intensifies, the focus has shifted back to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and how the controversial legislation — which enables expedited citizenship to religious minorities from Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014 — will affect voting patterns.
Violent protests in Assam in December 2019 against CAA claimed five lives in police firing and opposition to the legislation led to birth of two regional parties. And while ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition downplays CAA, the opposition alliance, led by the Congress, has made it a prime area or focus in its campaign.
Roots of the immigrant debate
Indigenous communities in Assam have been apprehensive of outsiders, especially those from erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), for over a century. It led to an agitation between 1979 and 1985, popularly called the Assam movement, which claimed over 800 lives in police action and ended with signing of an accord that promised sealing of borders with Bangladesh and detection and deportation of illegal immigrants who entered after March 24, 1971.
Successive governments failed to implement the accord and the issue continued to simmer. Five years ago, when thr BJP promised to deport all illegal Bangladeshis, it galvanised votes and the party was able to come to power for the first time along with alliance partners, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland Peoples Front. There was also, separately, a judiciary-driven process to update the National Register of Citizens in the state — which was both politically controversial and had humanitarian implications.
In this backdrop, when the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) introduced and passed CAA in Parliament in December 2019, protests flared up across most parts of Assam. There were protests against the legislation in other parts of India as well, but while those protests were against exclusion of Muslims from its purview, in Assam, the opposition was against allowing non-Muslim illegal immigrants to become citizens.
Large sections of the political class and civil society in Assam continue to believe that CAA was against the Assam Accord of 1985 that assured an end to entry of illegal immigrants, irrespective of their religious affiliations. Several groups and indigenous associations felt if CAA is implemented, it could lead to an influx of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and threaten language, culture and land holdings of local populations.
The opposition build-up
Though the protests against CAA faded, they resulted in formation of two regional parties opposed to the legislation. While All Assam Students Union (AASU) and Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), two prominent student bodies that spearheaded the protests formed the Assam Jatiya Parishad, another outfit Raijor Dal was launched by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), a farmers’ rights body that also played a key role in the anti-CAA stir.
Claiming to be representatives of indigenous aspirations, these two parties, who are opposed to the implementation of CAA in Assam, have joined hands to form the third alternative for voters while trying to remain equidistant from the BJP-led alliance and the opposition alliance headed by Congress.
“Once we come to power, our government will take a decision on non-implementation of CAA in Assam, pass a resolution in assembly on it and intensify protests to get the legislation scrapped in parliament,” Raijor Dal working president said on Tuesday after releasing the party’s vision document.
Also Read | Modi, Shah, Yogi and Irani on BJP’s list of star campaigners for Assam polls
While AJP has released a list of candidates for 68 seats till now, Raijor Dal has announced names of candidates for 20 seats. President of AJP Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest from Duliajan and Naharkatiya and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the anti-CAA protests, will be contesting from the Sivasagar and Mariani seats. The alliance has a tie-up with Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) for the seats in two hills districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.
The two new regional outfits are not alone in their opposition to CAA. The grand alliance of Congress and six other parties — All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), CPI, CPI-M, CPI-ML and newly formed Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) — are also focusing on the legislation and taking it to voters as an important poll issue.
The Congress’s stance on CAA was displayed loud and clear during party leader Rahul Gandhi’s first poll rally in the state last month at Sivasagar when all senior leaders wore “gamosas” (traditional towels) around their necks with a crossed CAA on it. Gandhi stated that CAA was BJP’s attempt at dividing the people of Assam and Congress won’t allow its implementation in Assam if the party comes to power.
The anti-CAA stance is also part of Congress’s five guarantees for voters in this election. It has also announced plans to build a memorial on the anti-CAA protests after coming to power. “After we win the election, we will pass a law in the assembly that won’t allow the CAA to be implemented in Assam. We have already asked lawyers to start drafting such a law,” Congress Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon Pradyut Bordoloi said.
The BJP’s assessment
Contrary to what the two regional outfits and the Congress-led grand alliance may assume, the BJP and its allies are at least outwardly confident that CAA is a non-issue in this election and the ruling coalition’s development and welfare schemes in the past five years will be enough to ensure another term in office.
“Protests against CAA have lost relevance post the Covid-19 pandemic. Voters are not bothered about it now. They are more concerned about development. The Congress and other parties have failed to judge the sentiment of the public,” senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said recently.
Also Read | Over 173 candidates file nomination for first phase of assembly polls in Assam
Instead of mentioning CAA in their poll rallies, the BJP is banking on what it sees an undercurrent of polarisation, with Sarma stressing that there is a threat to Assamese people and their religion and culture from Muslims, particularly those who came from Bangladesh. He and his party colleagues have also highlighted how Congress has acted against the interest of people of Assam by joining hands with “communal” Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF.
“Our stand on CAA has been very clear and implementing it is part of BJP’s ideology. Despite that, people of Assam have supported us in 2016 assembly polls and the 2019 general election. It won’t affect us this time as well. In fact, people are more worried about the unholy nexus between Congress and AIUDF and will show them the door again,” BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami said.
Experts believe that while the CAA issue is an emotive one, its electoral implications are not clear.
“CAA should and could have been an important poll issue in Assam. But the spontaneous protests against the legislation erupted like a volcano in December 2019 and petered out. Even the two political parties, Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal, which were formed as an outcome of the protests failed to carry forward or sustain the issue,” said Alaka Sarmah, professor of political science at Gauhati University.
She added that while the the legislation may be a factor for a section of voters in urban areas, it won’t affect how people vote in the rural areas, while the government’s welfare schemes targeting all segments of the population could play a bigger role in the election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cash, liquor, contraband worth over ₹31 crore seized in poll-bound Assam
- Election in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Friday was the last date of filing of nominations for the second phase. Notification for the third phase was also issued on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi seeks donations to contest Assam assembly polls
- In a letter addressed to voters in Sivasagar and rest of Assam, Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, said that he wants to be the voice of the people in the Assam assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Assam, 1 BJP MLA comes back to fold, another to contest as Independent
- Shiladiyta Dev, the vocal and controversial legislator from Hojai, who had resigned from the party after being denied a ticket, decided not to contest as an Independent after a meeting with BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Assam, a political battle over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam BJP’s bid to convince rebels in Barak Valley fails, senior leader quits
- The decision came after the party denied him a candidature in this year's assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress announces list of 26 candidates for phase-2 of Assam polls. Check here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 173 candidates file nomination for first phase of assembly polls in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: 125 all-women polling booths in Kamrup metropolitan
- This initiative towards gender equality is an attempt to boost the participation of women in the electoral process, an election official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam assembly elections: ₹18 crore worth items caught so far, breaks records
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will probe charges against Sonowal, Himanta if we form govt: Congress' Baghel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong moving at slow pace over several issues of Grand Alliance in Assam: AGM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: Ex-CM Prafulla Mahanta's seat given to BJP
- Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, an MLA since 1985, won the Barhampur constituency in Nagaon district for six consecutive terms since 1991.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: Half of 40 candidates in Congress first list fresh faces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam polls: Sivasagar district to have 18 all-women polling stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed chief of Assam’s Raijor Dal, Akhil Gogoi, to contest from Sibasagar
- The party, which has a pre-poll tie-up with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), another new party, announced its first list of 18 candidates for the first two phases of polling, on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox