EC notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma for ‘threat’ to BPF chief Mohilary

The Election Commission (EC) of India on Thursday sent a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly threatening Bodoland Peoples’ Party (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary.

The notice issued by EC secretary Ajay Kumar Varma said Sarma has prima facie violated the model code of conduct for candidates and political parties, in place for the ongoing assembly election, and directed him to “explain his position” by 5pm on Friday.

The notice was issued based on a complaint lodged by the Congress on March 30 in which it alleged that Sarma had “openly threatened” to send Mohilary to jail by misusing National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mohilary’s BPF is part of the Congress grand alliance of seven parties which also includes All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

The Congress had further alleged that Sarma, with his threats, had also attempted to influence the public not to vote for the alliance.

Following the complaint, the EC obtained full transcript of Sarma’s statement which he made to journalists and found it to be prima facie violating clauses 2 and 4 of Part 1 of the model code of conduct.

“If Hagrama does extremism with Batha, he will go to jail. This is a straight talk. (We) already have lot of evidence. This case is being given to NIA,” read the transcript of Sarma’s script as mentioned in the EC notice.

A former chief of the rebel group Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT), Mohilary joined the peace process in 2003 and was the chief executive of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which administers four districts, till 2020.

His BPF was also a part of BJP-led government in Assam till things soured between them. In this election, BPF has joined the Congress-led grand alliance and is contesting from 12 seats.

While most Bodo rebel groups, who were seeking a separate Bodo state, have given up arms, MD Batha, a former leader of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), has recently formed a new outfit called National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB).

On Wednesday, Sarma tweeted that the BPF candidate from Tamulpur seat, Rangja Khungur Basumatary, had met him and expressed willingness to join BJP as well as retire from the election.