'For Rahul Gandhi, visiting Assam is nothing more than a picnic': Amit Shah
- Talking about the developments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done in Assam, Shah said," The Udalgiri Railway station has been modernised and 39,000 women have received free gas cylinders."
Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said the latter's visits to Assam are "nothing more than a picnic." Shah was addressing a rally in Udalguri in the poll-bound state.
"Recently, Rahul baba visited Assam. For him, visiting Assam is nothing more than a picnic. When he talks about labourers, I feel like laughing, as Congress didn't do anything for tea garden workers during the time they were in power," Shah said.
Gandhi has been visiting Assam to campaign for his party in the upcoming assembly elections. After being in powr in Assam for 15 years, the Congress lost the last Assembly election in 2016 to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This time, Gandhi and his fellow party leaders are doing everything they can to keep the BJP from returning to power.
The home minister claimed that over 2,000 insurgents have returned to the mainstream after giving up arms. "We have also done a land boundary agreement with Bangladesh. We have also made preparations for an agreement with Karbi Anglong. Under the Bodo agreement, we have also formed an Aayog that was demanded by the community," he added.
Earlier in the day, while addressing a public gathering in Assam's Dhemaji, Shah slammed Congress' alliance with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and said the infiltration into the state will increase if the alliance come to power.
"We worked for development whereas Congress is forging an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal. If they come to power infiltration in the state will surge. Do you want to stop infiltration? Congress party should be ashamed for coming together with Ajmal," he added.
The Assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27, while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
