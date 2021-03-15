Rahul Gandhi on 'Jinnah's path,' says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday remarked that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was following Muhammad Ali Jinnah instead of Mahatma Gandhi. This, Chouhan said, will 'not be accepted by the people of Assam or people of India.'
"Rahul Gandhi is not walking the path of (Mahatma) Gandhi, he is walking the path of Jinnah and Jinnah’s path will neither be accepted by the people of Assam, nor by people of India," Chouhan said while addressing a rally in Assam's Naharkatia.
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further charged that the Congress has failed to carry out any developmental work in the northeast 'since Independence.'
On Congress' alliance with Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Chouhan accused the party of joining someone who, he alleged, 'has filled Assam with infiltrators.' The Madhya Pradesh CM said, "Congress joined with a man like Badruddin Ajmal who supported infiltrators and left no stone unturned in destroying Assam, who talks about creating a Muslim nation. He (Badruddin Ajmal) has a perfume business, but is spreading poison in the society... If 'naagraj' and 'saapraj' ally, then Assam cannot be developed."
"Ajmal is a man with whom even Tarun Gogoi did not join hands. This is an insult to Gogoi too," he added. Gogoi, a senior Congress leader and former Assam chief minister, passed away last November.
Chouhan alleged that the Congress is doing divide and rule politics in India. "Congress has allied with Muslim League in Kerala and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal. Rahul Gandhi is dividing India into north and south, while doing the same politics in Assam, creating differences between different tribes and communities."
The BJP leader was referring to Gandhi's remark in Kerala last month, when the former Congress president spoke about how 'north India had a different type of politics but in Kerala, people are interested in issues.' The Congress leader is a Lok Sabha MP from the state's Wayanad constituency; he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in his home bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 general elections.
Chouhan also targetted Gandhi over his 'promise' of setting up a fisheries ministry, saying that it is already in place. "His tube light lit a little late. This party which is so directionless, how will they work for the development of Assam?"
Chouhan was in Naharkatia, which is going to the polls in the first phase on March 27, to campaign for first-time BJP candidate Taranga Gogoi. Assam will vote in two more phases, on April 1 and 6. Counting of votes for all 126 constituencies will take place on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Himanta Biswa Sarma factor in Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi on 'Jinnah's path,' says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ghotala’: BJP prez JP Nadda slams Congress’ 5 guarantee campaign in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh attacks Cong for allying with AIUDF
- Terrorism and insurgency have declined in the state leading to the speeding up of the development activities, the senior BJP leader said while addressing rallies in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon where election will be held in the first phase on March 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP giving red carpet welcome to illegal immigrants in Assam, says Congress
- In a 12-point “charge sheet” against the BJP-led government in Assam, the opposition Congress also blamed it of putting the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the back burner, failing to create enough jobs, corruption and price rise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badruddin Ajmal says BJP using him to polarise Hindus, denies 'Modi wave'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Contradictions, confusion in Congress over alliance in Assam: Jitendra Singh
- "There are inner contradictions and confusion in the Congress party over this alliance, and therefore, it is not going to pay them any dividends," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong to bag over 100 seats in Assam: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam will slip out of BJP's hands, says Bhupesh Baghel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani says Cong failed to even build toilets, can't secure Assam's future
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh to begin poll campaign in Assam from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cash, liquor, contraband worth over ₹31 crore seized in poll-bound Assam
- Election in Assam will take place in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. Friday was the last date of filing of nominations for the second phase. Notification for the third phase was also issued on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi seeks donations to contest Assam assembly polls
- In a letter addressed to voters in Sivasagar and rest of Assam, Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his role in the violent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state, said that he wants to be the voice of the people in the Assam assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Assam, 1 BJP MLA comes back to fold, another to contest as Independent
- Shiladiyta Dev, the vocal and controversial legislator from Hojai, who had resigned from the party after being denied a ticket, decided not to contest as an Independent after a meeting with BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia and senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress banking on guarantees, alliance, unity to return to power in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox