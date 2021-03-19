Rahul Gandhi stops for lunch at tea estate in Assam, says ‘simplest hands make tastiest meals’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel stopped at a tea estate in Assam’s Dibrugarh to have lunch with locals on Friday. Gandhi posted a video of him and Baghel sharing a meal with the tea estate workers. He also posted photos of lush green tea estates in the district's Chubwa area.

“The simplest hands make the tastiest meals. Here, Shri Bhupesh Baghel & I share a delicious lunch with workers from the Chubwa Tea Estate in Dibrugarh, Assam. #CampaignTrail #IncredibleIndia,” Gandhi wrote in a post on his official Instagram account along with the video and pictures.

Gandhi is in Assam to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the northeastern state. During a rally in Dibrugarh’s Dinjoy region, Gandhi made five promises to the citizens including ₹365 daily for tea workers and not implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The former Congress chief also promised five lakh jobs, 200 free units of electricity and ₹2,000 to housewives in Assam if his party wins the election.

"BJP promised ₹365 but gives ₹167 to Assam tea workers. I'm not Narendra Modi, I don't lie. Today, we give you 5 guarantees: ₹365 for tea workers; we'll stand against CAA, 5 lakh jobs, 200 units free electricity and ₹2,000 for housewives," Gandhi said at the poll rally, according to news agency ANI. He added that the Congress has prepared a manifesto after talking to the people and not behind closed doors.

In an interaction with college students in Dibrugarh, Gandhi accused the BJP of giving way to hatred. "It is the BJP that uses hatred to divide society. No matter where they go, they spread hatred. The Congress will ensure it promotes love and harmony there," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged that the Congress can go to any extent to mislead people. "The Congress has become so weak that it can align with anybody and mislead people to get votes. The party did not even hesitate to betray its workers, who have, for decades, opposed the AIUDF," he said at an election rally.

Assam goes to polls in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The results for 126 assembly constituencies will be announced on May 2.