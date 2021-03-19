Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi outlines five Congress guarantees in Dibrugarh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at Assam's Dibrugarh on Friday that the party would guarantee ₹365 daily wage to tea workers, and promised non-implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), five lakh jobs, 200 units of free electricity and ₹2,000 for housewives if the party comes to power in the state by winning Assembly election.
He also took a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the BJP provided ₹167 to the tea workers when they promised ₹365.
"BJP promised ₹365, but gave ₹167 to Assam tea workers. I'm not Narendra Modi, I don't lie. Today, we give you 5 guarantees: ₹365 for tea workers, we'll stand against CAA, 5 lakh jobs, 200 units free electricity and ₹2,000 for housewives," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Speaking further about the tea industry, he said that the Congress manifesto was in consultation with the tea tribe and the people, and not "framed behind closed doors".
"For the tea industry, we will start a special ministry to solve all your issues. Our manifesto is in consultation with the tea tribe, people, and not framed behind closed doors," the Congress leader said.
Gandhi was scheduled to meet the tea garden workers at Dinjoy tea estate in Chabua and address a rally at Doomdooma in Tinsukia district on Friday. On Saturday, he will address rallies at Mariani in Jorhat district and Gohpur in Sonitpur district.
He will also release the Congress' election manifesto at Assam Pradesh Congress Office on Saturday.
The polling process for the Assam Assembly election is drawn over three phases. The polling dates are March 27, April 1 and 6 with the results scheduled to be declared on May 2. The two main parties that would be fighting for power are the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Get our daily newsletter
Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi outlines five Congress guarantees in Dibrugarh
What does it take to win Assam? A fine balance between religion and language
Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound Assam today
Assam: BJP expels 15 leaders after they file nomination as Independent
Big announcements made by PM Modi for Assam translated to big zero: Congress
Barak Valley: Cong’s anti-CAA stance may hurt it; BJP’s worry is Assam Accord
Baghel in Assam to help Congress replicate his poll winning model
Assam assembly elections: Congress announces list of 21 candidates
In Assam’s ‘sanskriti’ battle, the symbolism of Srimanta Sankardev’s birthplace
Assam Election: Nomination papers of 28 candidates rejected during scrutiny
The Himanta Biswa Sarma factor in Assam polls
Rahul Gandhi on 'Jinnah's path,' says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
‘Ghotala’: BJP prez JP Nadda slams Congress’ 5 guarantee campaign in Assam
Rajnath Singh attacks Cong for allying with AIUDF
- Terrorism and insurgency have declined in the state leading to the speeding up of the development activities, the senior BJP leader said while addressing rallies in Biswanath, Gohpur and Dergaon where election will be held in the first phase on March 27.
BJP giving red carpet welcome to illegal immigrants in Assam, says Congress
- In a 12-point “charge sheet” against the BJP-led government in Assam, the opposition Congress also blamed it of putting the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on the back burner, failing to create enough jobs, corruption and price rise.