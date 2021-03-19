IND USA
Gandhi will also release the Congress' election manifesto at Assam Pradesh Congress Office on Saturday.. (ANI photo)
Gandhi will also release the Congress' election manifesto at Assam Pradesh Congress Office on Saturday.. (ANI photo)
assam assembly election

Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi outlines five Congress guarantees in Dibrugarh

He also took a jab at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that he was not a liar like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing that the BJP had provided 167 to the tea workers when they promised 365.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:11 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at Assam's Dibrugarh on Friday that the party would guarantee 365 daily wage to tea workers, and promised non-implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), five lakh jobs, 200 units of free electricity and 2,000 for housewives if the party comes to power in the state by winning Assembly election.

He also took a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the BJP provided 167 to the tea workers when they promised 365.

"BJP promised 365, but gave 167 to Assam tea workers. I'm not Narendra Modi, I don't lie. Today, we give you 5 guarantees: 365 for tea workers, we'll stand against CAA, 5 lakh jobs, 200 units free electricity and 2,000 for housewives," Gandhi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Speaking further about the tea industry, he said that the Congress manifesto was in consultation with the tea tribe and the people, and not "framed behind closed doors".

"For the tea industry, we will start a special ministry to solve all your issues. Our manifesto is in consultation with the tea tribe, people, and not framed behind closed doors," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi was scheduled to meet the tea garden workers at Dinjoy tea estate in Chabua and address a rally at Doomdooma in Tinsukia district on Friday. On Saturday, he will address rallies at Mariani in Jorhat district and Gohpur in Sonitpur district.

He will also release the Congress' election manifesto at Assam Pradesh Congress Office on Saturday.

The polling process for the Assam Assembly election is drawn over three phases. The polling dates are March 27, April 1 and 6 with the results scheduled to be declared on May 2. The two main parties that would be fighting for power are the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

assam assembly election 2021 rahul gandhi
TRENDING TOPICS
