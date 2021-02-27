'Will contest Assam polls in alliance with like-minded parties': Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that his party will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly polls in alliance with "like-minded" parties.

Speaking at a press conference held in the poll-bound state, Yadav announced that he had talked to Congress and would approach the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) later in the day, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read: EC announces schedule for Assam assembly elections

"We are talking to like-minded parties," he said, adding that apart from these two parties, the RJD is in touch with other smaller parties too.

Sharing details of the party's poll strategy, the leader said that it will only contest in regions where winning chances are high. "There are around five per cent Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. We have a considerable number of such people in 11 seats, but we'll contest only where chances of winning are high," Yadav said.

The leader will also be travelling to other poll-bound states of West Bengal, Kerala and Union Territory Puducherry to campaign against the BJP and its allies.

Recently, RJD had sent senior leaders Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Shyam Rajak to West Bengal and Assam to take stock of their party's position ahead of the polls.

Election to the 126-member state assembly in Assam will take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6, and results will be announced on May 2.

(with PTI inputs)