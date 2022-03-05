Home / Elections / Election 2022 LIVE: Polling begins for 22 assembly seats in Manipur
Election 2022 LIVE: Polling begins for 22 assembly seats in Manipur

  • Election 2022 updates: A total of about 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the second and last phase of the Manipur assembly elections.
Published on Mar 05, 2022 07:00 AM IST
As many as 92 candidates, including two women, are in the fray for the second and last phase of Manipur assembly elections today in 22 constituencies spread across six districts. The 22 contituencies that are going to polls today include Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST). Out of 60 assembly seats, 38 went for polls in the first phase of voting held on February 28.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 05, 2022 07:48 AM IST

    Voting delayed at former CM's polling booth

    The voting was delayed at the polling station of Congress veteran and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh at Athokpam Makha upper primary school in Thoubal seat due to a technical snag in EVM. After waiting for 15-20 minutes, Okram Ibobi Singh cast his vote at another polling booth in Athokpam Makha Upper Primary School (East Wing).

  • Mar 05, 2022 07:13 AM IST

    Polling begins for 22 assembly seats in Manipur

    Voting for the last phase of Manipur assembly elections started on 22 assembly constituencies. Repolling is also being held in 12 polling stations across 5 seats that went to the poll on February 28 in the first phase.

  • Mar 05, 2022 07:00 AM IST

    EC bars Mukhtar Ansari's son from campaigning for 24 hours

    The Election Commission on Friday barred Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party candidate Abbas Ansari, son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, from campaigning for 24 hours in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls over a speech threatening to "settle the account" with government officials. The 24-hour ban on the Mau candidate began at 7 pm on Friday.

assembly election up election manipur election
The Ferozepur police have also registered a case of illegal detention against the complainant on the basis of a counter complaint submitted by RanaSodhi.
