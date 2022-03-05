Election 2022 LIVE: Polling begins for 22 assembly seats in Manipur

As many as 92 candidates, including two women, are in the fray for the second and last phase of Manipur assembly elections today in 22 constituencies spread across six districts. The 22 contituencies that are going to polls today include Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST). Out of 60 assembly seats, 38 went for polls in the first phase of voting held on February 28.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.