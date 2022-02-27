LIVE: Polling for fifth phase begins for 61 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 61 assembly constituencies, spread across 12 districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, are holding polling for the fifth round of state elections on Sunday. The key constituencies in this phase include Ayodhya and Prayagraj. Once considered Congress bastions, Amethi and Raebareli too will vote on Sunday.

Other districts that are set to hold polling in the fifth phase are Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.

According to the Election Commission data, 2,24,77,494 voters will decide the fate of 693 candidates. The voting will commenced at 7am and it will continue till 6 pm.

Among the prominent faces are deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat in Kaushambi district. He is in direct fight with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.

Campaigning for the fifth phase ended on Friday evening, and all necessary arrangements have been completed, state Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said on Saturday.