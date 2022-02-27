LIVE: Polling for fifth phase begins for 61 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 61 assembly constituencies, spread across 12 districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh, are holding polling for the fifth round of state elections on Sunday. The key constituencies in this phase include Ayodhya and Prayagraj. Once considered Congress bastions, Amethi and Raebareli too will vote on Sunday.
Other districts that are set to hold polling in the fifth phase are Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda.
According to the Election Commission data, 2,24,77,494 voters will decide the fate of 693 candidates. The voting will commenced at 7am and it will continue till 6 pm.
Among the prominent faces are deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat in Kaushambi district. He is in direct fight with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.
Campaigning for the fifth phase ended on Friday evening, and all necessary arrangements have been completed, state Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said on Saturday.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 27, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Voting begins for fifth phase begins in UP
Voting for fifth phase of assembly elections began at 61 assembly constituencies across 12 districts in Uttar Prades.
Key faces in fray on Sunday includes state deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, minister Sidharth Nath Singh, Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra.
Feb 27, 2022 06:39 AM IST
Assembly elections: Over to eastern Uttar Pradesh; fifth phase today
The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections now move to the eastern part of the state as 61 assembly constituencies, spread over 12 districts, will go to polls in the fifth phase on Sunday. Read More
Alleging the opposition had tried to derail the vaccination campaign by claiming it was “a Modi and BJP vaccine”, Nadda requested the people to give them another shot on March 10 (when the UP poll results are declared)
UP assembly election: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath says there is a wave of support for the BJP, which has taken a decisive lead over its rival political parties in the four phases of the polls held so far
Published on Feb 27, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
ByRajesh Kumar Singh and Sudhir Kumar, Lucknow/varanasi
The scenario in the UP polls here has become more interesting as, for the first time after 1984, the scions of two erstwhile princely states of Bargadi Kot and Bhabhuwa Kot have come together in Colonelganj, one of the seven assembly constituencies of Gonda. The two were arch-rivals once
Over 878 companies of central paramilitary forces and state armed police in addition to over 1.19 lakh civil police personnel, home guards, and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawans have been deployed in Uttar Pradesh to ensure free and fair polling on Sunday.
In the 2022 assembly election, Gonda, the land of politicians known for their muscle power, has become a battleground for rebels. The strategy of all political parties -- the BJP, SP, BSP, and Congress -- to win the election has been thrown into disarray due to the rebellion of their leaders.
The constituencies, in which caste-based parties like the Apna Dal (S), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), NISHAD party and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) enjoy influence, are also located in the region going to polls in the fifth phase of the UP assembly election on Sunday