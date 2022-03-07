Times Now-Veto Exit Poll Results 2022: BJP projected to win Uttarakhand, Congress in Goa

With the conclusion of polling, all eyes are glued on the exit polls for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. As the final phase of polling ended at 6pm on Monday in Uttar Pradesh, exit polls predicted the winners and losers. The Times Now-Veto exit poll also gave an overview of the voters' sentiment across the five states before the actual counting takes place on March 10.

Full coverage on Exit Polls 2022

Here are the live updates:

BJP expected to win 37 seats, Congress 31 in Uttarakhand assembly polls.

In Goa, Congress is projected to win 16 seats, BJP 14 and AAP just 4.

AAP to emerge as a clear winner in Punjab, to win 70 seats.

The exit polls have begun setting in as the final phase of polls have concluded. It will be interesting to watch the predictions on how the leading parties have performed this year – whether the BJP and Congress will be able to retain their respective states and if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will spring a surprise this time.

However, it must be noted that exit polls are just an indication of the numbers and the actual outcome may be completely different.

Apart from Times Now-Veto, other popular exit poll predictions include India Today-Axis My India, ABP News-CVoter and News24-Today's Chanakya.