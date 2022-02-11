Assembly elections 2022: PM Modi to hold rallies in Almora, Kasganj today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address physical election rallies in Uttarakhand's Almora and Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, a day after polling for assembly elections in five states began with the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh.

“Thankful to the people of UP, Uttarakhand and Goa for their affection today. Will be addressing rallies in Almora and Kasganj tomorrow, 11th February,” PM Modi tweeted Thursday night.

According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Prime Minister will address the Almora and Kasganj rallies at 12 noon and 2:25pm, respectively.

Union home minister Amit Shah, too, will campaign for the party in Uttar Pradesh; Shah will speak at two public gatherings in Bareilly and one in Shahjahanpur. While the programmes in Bareilly will take place at 12 noon and 1:30pm, the Shahjahanpur event will commence at 3:15pm.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, PM Modi addressed poll rallies in UP's Saharanpur, Uttarakhand's Srinagar and Goa's Mapusa. The Saharanpur rally was his first physical rally in Uttar Pradesh this election season.

Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, will vote in seven phases, with the last round of polling to be held on March 7. Uttarakhand will poll in a single phase, on February 14, as will Goa. Electors in Punjab will also cast their votes in a single phase, on February 20, while Manipur will hold elections on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes for all five states will be conducted on March 10.

Of the five states, the BJP is in power in four; Punjab has a Congress government.