Election 2022 Live updates: Final day of nomination today for 1st phase assembly polls

Today is the last day of filing nominations for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections spread over seven phases. The scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 24 and the seats will go into polls on February 10.
Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confirmed that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will contest the assembly election from Gorakhpur city, Samajwadi Party has confirmed that its chief, Akhilesh Yadav, will fight from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district.
“Our national president Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal seat,” Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said.
The party, however, is yet to make a formal announcement in this regard.
The BJP, meanwhile, declared the first 34 candidates for the Goa assembly elections scheduled for February 14. The list didn't include former defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar, giving away the Panjim seat claimed by him to sitting MLA Atanasio “Babush” Monserrate.
Jan 21, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Final day of nomination for 1st phase UP assembly polls
Today is the final day of filing nominations for seats going into the polls on February 10. The scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 24.
Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: The party has so far released two lists - of 125 and 41 candidates - and kept its promise. The Congress is fighting the elections alone. The Congress has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh for nearly three decades.
Uttar Pradesh deputy CM KP Maurya on Wednesday said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is not successful even within his family after Aparna Yadav joined the BJP. Notably, Aparna is the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Goa Polls 2022: Kejriwal said BJP has adopted use and throw policy even with the Parrikar family and this makes Goans sad. Fadnavis said talks are on with Utpal for other seats, not Panaji, as it is not fair to deny the ticket to the sitting MLA.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022: Pramod Gupta is the latest leader from the Samajwadi Party to join the BJP ahead of assembly election. On Wednesday, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna had joined the saffron party.