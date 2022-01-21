Election 2022 Live updates: Final day of nomination today for 1st phase assembly polls

Today is the last day of filing nominations for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections spread over seven phases. The scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 24 and the seats will go into polls on February 10.

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confirmed that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will contest the assembly election from Gorakhpur city, Samajwadi Party has confirmed that its chief, Akhilesh Yadav, will fight from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district.

“Our national president Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal seat,” Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said.

The party, however, is yet to make a formal announcement in this regard.

The BJP, meanwhile, declared the first 34 candidates for the Goa assembly elections scheduled for February 14. The list didn't include former defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar, giving away the Panjim seat claimed by him to sitting MLA Atanasio “Babush” Monserrate.