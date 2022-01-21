Home / Elections / Election 2022 Live updates: Final day of nomination today for 1st phase assembly polls
Live

Election 2022 Live updates: Final day of nomination today for 1st phase assembly polls

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: The assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – have been spread over seven phases.
Assembly elections 2022: The scrutiny of nomination for the first phase will take place on January 24.
Assembly elections 2022: The scrutiny of nomination for the first phase will take place on January 24.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Today is the last day of filing nominations for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections spread over seven phases. The scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 24 and the seats will go into polls on February 10.

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confirmed that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will contest the assembly election from Gorakhpur city, Samajwadi Party has confirmed that its chief, Akhilesh Yadav, will fight from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district.

“Our national president Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Karhal seat,” Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said.

Assembly elections 2022: Check complete schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur & Punjab

The party, however, is yet to make a formal announcement in this regard.

The BJP, meanwhile, declared the first 34 candidates for the Goa assembly elections scheduled for February 14. The list didn't include former defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar, giving away the Panjim seat claimed by him to sitting MLA Atanasio “Babush” Monserrate.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 21, 2022 07:51 AM IST

    Final day of nomination for 1st phase UP assembly polls

    Today is the final day of filing nominations for seats going into the polls on February 10. The scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 24.

UP polls: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to release Congress' youth manifesto today

Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022: The party has so far released two lists - of 125 and 41 candidates - and kept its promise. The Congress is fighting the elections alone.  The Congress has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh for nearly three decades.
File photo of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.&nbsp;(Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

UP elections: Mulayam’s one more kin, face of Congress’s women drive join BJP

UP elections: Gupta’s joining comes a day after Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Wednesday.
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Pramod Gupta and former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya joined BJP on Thursday. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 05:10 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Lucknow
india news

UP election: Akhilesh to make his debut in state polls from Mainpuri

UP election: Yadav, who is an MP from Azamgarh seat, had said on Wednesday that he would decide on contesting the February 10 elections after talking to the people of his parliamentary constituency.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference over his party's election manifesto at the party office, in Lucknow on Thursday. He is likely to contest from Mainpuri in the February polls. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 03:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
india news

Goa elections: Manohar Parrikar’s son, Utpal, not fielded in BJP’s first list

The BJP’s decision to nominate Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate from the Panaji seat , which Manohar Parrikar earlier held, set off speculation that Utpal was upset and could quit.
BJP’s Goa in-charge Devendra Fadnavis releases the party’s first list for the upcoming elections, in New Delhi on Thursday. Former Union minister Manohar Parrikar’s son, Utpal, was not mentioned in the list. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 05:08 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza, Panaji
india news

UP elections: Keshav Prasad Maurya rises up ranks after OBC leaders exit BJP

Months ahead of the electioms, UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is suddenly everywhere -- appealing to OBC leaders exiting the BJP to reconsider their decisions.
During the 2017 UP assembly elections, Keshav Prasad Maurya was the party’s state chief and held around 200 rallies, perhaps the most by any state leader. (HT file photo)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 05:05 AM IST
ByManish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
uttar pradesh assembly election

Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal? 5 things to know about this SP stronghold

Karhal assembly constituency is a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. It falls under Mainpuri Lok Sabha Constituency which is Mulayam Singh Yadav's turf.
Speculations are going on on over the seat from which Akhilesh Yadav will be making his debut in assembly election in the upcoming UP Assembly Elections 2022.&nbsp;(Hindustan Times/Deepak Gupta)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 06:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
uttar pradesh assembly election

Pramod Gupta joins BJP, says ‘Akhilesh hates Samajwadis’; SP chief retorts

Pramod Gupta, brother-in-law of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday afternoon.
Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Joining committee chairman Laxmikant Bajpai welcomes Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law and former Samajwadi Party MLA Pramod Gupta as he joins the party, in Lucknow.(ANI)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 08:19 PM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Samajwadi Party is becoming 'Samapt Party', says deputy CM KP Maurya

  • Uttar Pradesh deputy CM KP Maurya on Wednesday said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is not successful even within his family after Aparna Yadav joined the BJP. Notably, Aparna is the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law, joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party leader and Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. (Photo by Arvind Yadav / Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
goa assembly election

Goa polls: Shiv Sena says will ‘support’ Utpal Parrikar. But there's a condition

Goa assembly election 2022: Utpal, the son of late former CM Manohar Parrikar, should contest next month's polls as an independent, said Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
Utpal Parrikar son of late former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. (Utpal Parrikar/Twitter)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 04:58 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
uttarakhand assembly election

Uttarakhand polls: BJP announces list of 59 candidates, drops 10 sitting MLAs

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his 11 cabinet colleagues and the BJP Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik have been given tickets to contest from their constituencies without a change
Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest from Khatima constituency in the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls.
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 04:10 PM IST
ByKalyan Das
punjab assembly election

Punjab elections: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann to fight from Dhuri

Takes on Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, SAD nominee Parkash Chand Garg and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s Sarabjit Singh Alal in Dhuri, which falls in his Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann has been named the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate. He will be contesting the assembly elections next month from Dhuri constituency. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 04:11 PM IST
ByNavneet Sharma
goa assembly election

Kejriwal says Utpal welcome to AAP as BJP denies ticket to Parrikar's son

Goa Polls 2022: Kejriwal said BJP has adopted use and throw policy even with the Parrikar family and this makes Goans sad. Fadnavis said talks are on with Utpal for other seats, not Panaji, as it is not fair to deny the ticket to the sitting MLA. 
Kejriwal said he always respected former Goa CM and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar.
Published on Jan 20, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
goa assembly election

BJP announces candidate list for Goa polls, CM Sawant to contest from Sanquelim

  • Goa Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement and said that deputy chief minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will be contesting from Margao Assembly constituency.
BJP leader Arun Singh and BJP Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis announce the list of party candidates for Goa assembly polls, at BJP HQ in New Delhi,&nbsp;(PTI)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 01:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Mulayam's brother-in-law joins BJP, claims Akhilesh torturing 'Netaji'

Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022: Pramod Gupta is the latest leader from the Samajwadi Party to join the BJP ahead of assembly election. On Wednesday, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna had joined the saffron party.
Samajwadi Party leader Pramod Gupta joining the BJP on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 01:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
uttar pradesh assembly election

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar to contest against Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur

  • Gorakhpur is the home turf of Adityanath and it is one of the oldest BJP bastions.
&nbsp;National President of Azad Samaj Party &nbsp;Chandrashekhar Azad.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 01:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
