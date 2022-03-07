Assembly elections 2022 exit polls live: News24-Today's Chanakya projects BJP win in UP, U'khand; AAP in Punjab

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit poll results: Assembly elections in five states ended on Monday with the seventh and final phase polling in Uttar Pradesh. While the actual counting of votes in the five states--the other four are Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab--will be held on March 10, news channels have started giving their respective opinion polls. The seventh phase polling in UP ended at 6pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On January 29, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced ban on exit polls from 7am on February 10 till 6:30pm on March 7.

Follow live coverage on exit polls here

News24 has conducted its exit polls with Today's Chanakya. However, it should also be noted that the actual outcome and numbers may or may not be in line with the exit poll results.

Also Read | Exit polls for year's biggest state elections today

Of the five states where assembly elections were held, four are governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Punjab has a Congress government. UP polled in seven phases, on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. Manipur voted on February 28 and March 5. Polls in Uttarakhand and Goa were cast on February 14, while Punjab went to polls on February 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | How to read exit polls? How are they different from opinion polls?

Uttarakhand: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain the hill state by winning 41 seats with a vote share of 43%, while the Congress will bag only 24 seats with a vote share of 34%. Others will win three seats with a vote share of 25%. The common margin of error for seat tally is seven while that for vote share is 3%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP is seen increasing is tally by seven seats from 2017, while the Congress will go down by the same margin. Uttarakhand has total 70 assembly constituencies.

Punjab: The exit poll has forecast a tsunami for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, projecting 100 seats for the party in an assembly of 117 seats (45% votes). The ruling Congress will slump from 77 to 10 (23%), while others, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) coalition, will win a total of seven seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Punjab Exit Poll 2022: Trends show its Aam Aadmi Party all the way in Punjab

The margin of error for seats is as follows: AAP (+-11), Congress (+-7), others (+-7). The corresponding figure for vote share is 3%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh: In a near-repeat of its 2017 performance, the BJP was has been projected to win as many as 294 seats, with its primary challenger, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) bagging only 105 seats. Other parties will together win as many as four seats in the 403-seat assembly, the survey showed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The individual seat tally of the parties are likely to be as follows: BJP (294; +-19), SP (105; +-19), BSP (+-2), Congress and others (+-1). In terms of vote share, a 3% margin of error has been projected.