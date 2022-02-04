Goa polls: Rahul Gandhi promises ‘Nyay’ scheme if Congress comes to power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched the party’s manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in Goa and promised to implement the ‘Nyay Scheme’ under which ₹6,000 would be transferred to poor families every month.

The Congress MP addressed a virtual rally, named “Nirdhar”, in Sanquelim Assembly constituency where he launched the party’s manifesto.

Gandhi said the main contest in the state is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in the state, adding the Goans need to decide who should come to power and not waste their votes.

Stating the party would implement its ‘Nyay Scheme’ if elected to power, Gandhi said, “We are taking a historic decision in Goa. ₹6,000 per month, i.e. ₹72,000 in a year, will automatically be transferred to Goa's poorest citizens.”

He said the ruling BJP government in Goa has “failed” on several fronts. “You saw how the BJP government failed in tourism, Covid-19 and employment. We are not giving tickets to defectors, we have given tickets to new people this time. Congress will form a government in Goa with a full majority. The fight is between Congress and the BJP only, do not waste your vote,” he said.