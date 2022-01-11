Trinamool Congress launches campaign song for Goa assembly elections

The Goa unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday released the official campaign song for the upcoming state elections. In a post on microblogging website Koo, the part on its AITC Goa handle said the song celebrates Goa and the spirit of the state.

“Goa is chanting in one voice... ”Don Fulancho Kaal, Goenchi Navi Sakal”. Presenting to you the official campaign song of Goa Trinamool Congress, Goa Election 2022, ’Goenchi Navi Sakal’. This song celebrates Goa and the Goenkar spirit, getting set to usher in a new dawn in Goa,” AITC Goa said on Koo.

Goa is among five poll-bound states, where elections will be held on 40 seats.

The voting will be held in Goa assembly elections in a single phase on February 14. According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the elections will be notified on January 21, while the last date to file nominations is January 28.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the ruling party in the state, while its primary challenger is the opposition Congress. Apart from the TMC, other participants include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party, but it failed to form government. The BJP had then tied-up with some regional outfits and independents to come to power in the coastal state.

The BJP's Pramod Sawant is the incumbent chief minister.

With an aim of expanding her party’s national footprint, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee announced that her party would contest from all seats in Goa. She visited the coastal state multiple times late last year, during which tennis player Leander Paes, Bollywood actor Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu joined the TMC.