Gujarat Assembly election 2022 LIVE: Over 60% polling in phase 1, second and final leg on Dec 5

Published on Dec 02, 2022 07:43 AM IST

Gujarat Assembly election 2022 LIVE: In the first phase, as many as 89 assembly constituencies across 19 districts went to polls. There are total 182 assembly seats in the state.

A polling booth in Gujarat's Jamnagar. (ANI)
A polling booth in Gujarat's Jamnagar. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
A turnout of more than 60% was recorded on Thursday as Gujarat voted in the first round of polling for its assembly election, with the second and final round scheduled for December 5, followed by the counting of votes three days later. As many as 89 of the state's 182 assembly constituencies across nineteen districts went to polls in the first phase of assembly election in the home state of PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

The ruling BJP has been in power here since 1995, and is hoping for a seventh straight term. However, the bipolar BJP-Congress fight has turned triangular, as the AAP is also in the fray.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 02, 2022 07:43 AM IST

    Over 60% polling in Gujarat assembly election phase 1

    A voter turnout of more than 60% was recorded on Thursday as 89 assembly seats in 19 districts of Gujarat voted on Thursday. The second and final round of polling for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 8.

Gujarat elections: Dairy cooperatives shape rural contest

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 02:56 AM IST

In Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, Nagana is a sleepy but well-developed village. A vast majority of the homes here are part of the village cooperative that collects milk for Banas Dairy, Gujarat’s biggest district milk union.

Verdict sealed for 89 seats in Gujarat’s high-stakes Phase-1

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 01:38 AM IST

Over 23,976,670 people across 89 constituencies in the battleground regions of Saurashtra and South Gujarat voted on Thursday in the first phase of the assembly elections and recorded a provisional turnout of over 60.47%.

Harbhajan takes part in AAP roadshow in Gujarat along with Kejriwal, Mann

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 10:12 PM IST

“Kem Chho (How are you)?...The result on December 8 should be such that it fills everyone with joy,” Harbhajan Singh said. “I hope we will be able to serve you and will be of some use to you,” he added.

Watch: PM Modi stops convoy to give way to ambulance during Gujarat roadshow

gujarat
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 10:48 PM IST

The roadshow, which will cover a distance of 50 km, started from the Naroda Gam and will end at Gandhinagar South constituency.

Gujarat sees over 59% voter turnout till 5pm in first phase polls

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 09:39 PM IST

The voting began at 8 am to decide the fate of 788 candidates in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts. The voter turnout was 48.48 per cent till 3 pm.

Back in Gujarat, PM Modi holds 50-km-long mega roadshow in Ahmedabad

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 06:43 PM IST

The mega show will cover more than 50 km starting from the Naroda Gam and ending at Gandhinagar South constituency.

On Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah's 'ballot box' reply

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 04:07 PM IST

Union minister Amit Shah said PM Modi has provided long-term solutions to many of the Gujarat's basic needs problems.

Gujarat polls: 33 ballot units replaced in 1st 3 hours of voting

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 01, 2022 03:28 PM IST

The Congress earlier said around 50 EVMs malfunctioned and were not replaced in time and that some TV channels were allegedly influencing voters in favour of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party

Grow moustache, says independent candidate ‘Moustache man’ Maganbhai Solanki

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 01, 2022 02:56 PM IST

Solanki, who retired from the Army as honorary Lieutenant in 2012, says he loves contesting elections and has been doing so since the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. "I was then a candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). I lost but did not give up.

Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz plans to contest Lok Sabha polls? Her answer

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 01, 2022 02:08 PM IST

Mumtaz Patel also exuded confidence about the Congress claiming the Ankleshwar seat in Bharuch, which is voting in the first phase of polling that began this morning.

'My wedding was in morning, in Maharashtra. But I rescheduled...': Gujarat voter

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 04:15 PM IST

“I urge everyone to vote, you shouldn't waste it. My wedding was scheduled for the morning but I rescheduled it for the evening, we've to go to Maharashtra for it," the person, Prafulbhai More was quoted by news agency ANI.

Gujarat polls: Congress complains about faulty EVMs, biased TV coverage

gujarat assembly election
Published on Dec 01, 2022 01:49 PM IST

Alok Sharma, the Congress’s Gujarat in charge, said the machines malfunctioned in places such as Jamnagar, Rajkot and officials took over an hour to replace them

Jadeja v Jadeja in Jamnagar? 'No', says cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's sister

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 12:57 PM IST

Gujarat election: Rivaba Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja's wife, is the BJP candidate from the Jamnagar (north) seat.

PM Modi mentions Kharge's 'Ravan' comment, says Congress never believed in Ram

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 01:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Gujarat's Kalol and said there is a competition in the Congress on who can abuse Modi more, referring to both the ‘aukaat’ and ‘Ravan’ remarks.

