Arvind Kejriwal's ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant, ‘Kansa’ dig amid poster row in Gujarat

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that he was born on Janmashtami and God has given him a special task to finish off “descendants” of the demon Kansa. Kejriwal was responding to posters calling him “anti-Hindu” that emerged in the poll-bound Gujarat.

Chanting “Jai Shri Ram” at an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) event in Gujarat's Vadodara, Kejriwal claimed that the posters and banners have used words which are insulting to God and that the people of Gujarat will not forgive those who have used such words.

"I would like to tell them that I was born on Krishna Janmashtami. And God has sent me with a special task - to finish off these descendants of Kansa, to rid the public of corruption and hooligans," Kejriwal said.

अब ये लोग भगवान को भी बदनाम करने लगे हैं। ये सारी असुरी शक्तियाँ एक हो गईं हैं।



मैं एक बेहद धार्मिक आदमी हूँ। मेरा जन्म श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के दिन हुआ था। भगवान श्री कृष्ण ने मुझे एक काम देकर भेजा है - इन कंस की औलादों का सफ़ाया करना, जनता को इनसे मुक्ति दिलाना। pic.twitter.com/lBhQqNQWKx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 8, 2022

"We will work together to fulfil God's desire. God is with me. People are with me. People want a change, which is why they are so upset," the Delhi CM said on the first day of his latest visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

Banners terming Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" and showing him wearing a skull cap surfaced in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara cities on Saturday. Along with Kejriwal's pictures, some banners carried lines like "I consider Hindu religion as madness", while some others had an "anti-Hindu Kejriwal go back" message.

AAP govt will sponsor Ayodhya trip

Kejriwal said if the AAP is voted to power in Gujarat, the government will bear the entire expenses of people who want to visit Ayodhya for Lord Ram's darshan.

Delhi social welfare minister Gautam was present at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while a video denouncing Hindu deities went viral.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON