Gujarat Assembly election 2022 LIVE updates: Final phase of voting to begin at 8am
- Gujarat assembly election 2022 2nd phase polling LIVE updates: Gujarat has been a BJP stronghold and the party is eyeing a record seventh term. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and the Congress are other key parties in the fray.
Gujarat Assembly election 2022 LIVE updates: The second and final phase of polling for the high-stake Gujarat assembly election will begin at 8am Monday. The voting will be held in 93 out of 182 Assembly seats across 14 districts of central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Gandhinagar. Polling for 89 seats took place on December 1 with results for both phases due December 8 after counting of the votes. Some prominent candidates in this phase are chief minister Bhupendra Patel (Ghatlodia), Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Viramgam), OBC leader Alpesh Thakor (Gandhinagar South), former minister Shankar Chaudhary (Tharad) and Jignesh Mevani (Vadgam). While Patel, Thakor, and Chaudhary are contesting as BJP candidates, Mevani is in the fray from Congress.
Twenty-five million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase of polling, including 12.9 million men and 12.2 million women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah will also cast their votes in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister's home state has been a BJP stronghold and the party is eyeing a record seventh term. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and the Congress are other key parties in the fray.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 07:50 AM
PM Modi's appeal ahead of Gujarat phase 2 assembly election voting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges those voting in phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly election and the by-polls to seven seats across five states to vote in large numbers.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 07:47 AM
Gujarat Assembly election phase 2: A look at key players, constituencies
The Leader of the Opposition, Congress' Sukhram Rathava will contest from Chhota Udaipur, while Lakhabhai Bharwad, Jignesh Mevani and Amee Yajnik are some other prominent Congress names from Viramgam, Vadgam and Ghatlodia seats. From the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharat Vakhala from Devgadhbaria, Bheema Chaudhary from Deodar, Dolat Patel from Gandhinagar South, Kunwarji Thakor from Viramgam and Vijay Patel from Ghatlodia will test their electoral fortunes in the second phase. Read more
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 07:31 AM
Gujarat Assembly election 2022: Full list of constituencies in phase 2
Among constituencies that are expected to face the most fierce fight include Prime Minister Narendra Modi's former home seat and BJP bastion Maninagar, along with Ghatlodia and the state capital of Gandhinagar. Other seats to look out for include Viramgam, where BJP has fielded the once Congress apostle Hardik Patel, while the AAP tries to gain prominence. Full list here
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 07:09 AM
Gujarat second phase voting prep on in Ahmedabad
Preparations underway for Gujarat Assembly second phase polling, visuals from Nishan Public school, Ranip, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 06:54 AM
Gujarat Assembly election: Phase one polling voter turnout
The first phase of voting on December 1 recorded 63.31% turnout. The Election Commission of India on Saturday issued a special appeal to voters ahead of the next phase on Monday, urging them to reverse the “urban apathy”. Read more